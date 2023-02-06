(KMAland) -- Doryn Paup hit 1,000 points in a Creston win, Woodbine clinched the RVC title behind 33 from Addison Erickson, SW Valley knocked off Red Oak & more from KMAland girls basketball on Monday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 65 Clarinda 54
Doryn Paup scored 32 points to go over 1,000 her for her career. Jacy Kralik put in 20 points of her own for the Panthers.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 63 Ar-We-Va 52
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Glidden-Ralston 28
Anna Hart had 19 points, 10 steals and six rebounds for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Breeley Clayburg chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals, and Malia Clayburg pitched in nine points, eight rebounds and 12 steals.
Paige Klocke led Glidden-Ralston with 10 points.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 Paton-Churdan 29
Makenzie Riley had 18 points and Quinn Grubbs and Shay Burmeister finished with 13 each for Exira/EHK. Jaelynn Petersen pitched in 12, and Harlee Fahn added 11 for the Spartans.
Becca Anderson had 15 points for Paton-Churdan.
Woodbine 79 West Harrison 29
Addison Erickson poured in 33 points and had five steals with four assists for Woodbine in clinching the outright Rolling Valley Conference championship. Charlie Pryor pitched in 12 points, six steals and five rebounds for the Tigers.
Maclayn Houston scored 22 points for West Harrison.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Seymour 42 Mormon Trail 39
NON-CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 54 Red Oak 47
Maggie Haer had 16 points, nine rebounds and six steals for Southwest Valley in the win. Ada Lund added 13 points, eight boards and seven steals.
Kuemper Catholic 56 Sioux City North 50
Cate Mayhall had 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead Kuemper Catholic in the win. Lauren Boell added 13 points and five boards, and Elsa Tiefenthaler pitched in 11 points for the Knights.
Sydney Rexius led the way for Sioux City North with 19 points.
Stanton 72 Lenox 41
Leah Sandin had 17 points, and Jenna Stephens added 16 points and eight rebounds for Stanton in the win. Hannah Olson pitched in 11 points, and Riley Burke scored 10. Marleigh Johnson totaled nine points with six assists.
Sadie Cox had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Lenox in the defeat.
MVAOCOU 75 IKM-Manning 41
Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with 17 points while Morgan Hanson added eight points, five rebounds and four steals.
Interstate 35 54 Mount Ayr 46
East Union 44 Orient-Macksburg 25
Noelle McKnight had 24 points and Kayli Shade added nine for East Union in the win.
Emma Boswell led Orient-Macksburg with eight points.
Southeast Warren 43 Moravia 28
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Cherokee 28
Payton Hardy scored 18 points to lead the way for Sergeant Bluff-Luton int the win. Payton Schermerhorn added nine points and 10 boards.
Tri-County 48 Moulton-Udell 26
AREA MISSOURI
St. Pius X vs. Savannah
AREA NEBRASKA
Conestoga def. Plattsmouth
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Lewiston 32
