(KMAland) -- Atlantic grabbed a share of the Hawkeye Ten title, Lo-Ma survived Riverside, F-M proved dominant, Jacquelyn Cline scored 41 for North Nodaway, Auburn won in OT, Sterling escaped & more from Tuesday in KMAland girls basketball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 53 Harlan 51
Paytn Harter had 15 points and Jada Jensen added 10 for Atlantic in the thrilling win, which clinched a share of the conference championship with Glenwood and Lewis Central. Maddie Huddleson and Maddie Richter pitched in nine apiece.
Aubrey Schwieso had 25 points for Harlan in the win. Erica Rust chipped in 15.
Lewis Central 49 Glenwood 34
Find the complete recap from Lewis Central’s win on the KMAX-Stream at the Local Sports News Page.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Essex 33 Griswold 28
McKenna Wiechman had 11 points to lead the way for Griswold in the defeat. Josie Millikan grabbed nine rebounds while Abby Gohlinghorst had five points and six steals. Bailey Baucom also scored five points for the Tigers.
East Mills 55 Sidney 45
Emily Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Aspen Crouse put in 18 points for East Mills in the win. Natalie Goodman pitched in 12 points for the Wolverines.
Aunika Hayes topped Sidney with 19 points and eight rebounds and Ava Osborn pitched in 13 points.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
IKM-Manning 54 Audubon 35
Mabel Langel had 19 points and five rebounds, and Morgan Hanson pitched in a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Audubon’s Sienna Albertsen scored 12 points.
Logan-Magnolia 33 Riverside 30
Mya Moss had 13 points to lead Logan-Magnolia in the low-scoring win.
Elyssa Amdor, Ayla Richardson and Sophia Taylor all scored seven points for Riverside in the loss.
Treynor 59 Underwood 25
Clara Teigland had 21 points to lead Treynor in an impressive and dominant performance. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Tri-Center 40 AHSTW 35
No stats reported.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 57 LeMars 44
No stats reported.
Sioux City West 48 Sioux City North 37
Hannah Burke led Sioux City West with 13 points while Vera Grom pitched in 11 in the win.
Naydia Ybarra had 10 points for Sioux City North.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 51 Murray 46
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 67 Southwest Valley 15
Ryleigh Ewalt had a big night for Fremont-Mills with 23 points while Izzy Weldon added 16 in the win. Ella Thornton pitched in nine points for the Knights.
Maggie Haer had nine points for Southwest Valley.
Lourdes Central Catholic 64 Hamburg 25
Sofia Fulton had 15 points and Lauren Benedict added 10 for Lourdes Central Catholic in the victory.
Emma Barrett led Hamburg with 22 points.
West Monona 78 Missouri Valley 35
Ella Myler had 15 points and Grace Herman pitched in 14 for Missouri Valley in the defeat.
Clarke 48 Central Decatur 44
Annika Evertsen and Harrisen Bevan both had 11 points and Layni Masters chipped in nine for Central Decatur in the tight loss.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65 Martensdale-St. Marys 58
No stats reported.
River Valley 78 West Harrison 49
Maclayn Houston scored 24 points and Ty Stirtz added 11 for West Harrison.
Westwood 66 Woodbine 57
Nicole Sherer led Woodbine with 16 points and 10 rebounds, setting the school record for all-time rebounds. Addison Erickson added 15 points and Amanda Newton scored 14.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 South Sioux City 25
Jada Newberg had 21 points and Abby Lee pitched in 10 for Heelan in the dominant win.
Cardinal 47 Seymour 35
No stats reported.
Albia 60 Moravia 25
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 53 DeKalb 25
Natalie Hedlund led the way for the Wolves with 26 points.
Mound City 48 Rock Port 38
Kadee Crider had 14 points, Sydney Meadows added 11 and Elizabeth Laukemper put in 10 for Mound City in the win.
Chaney Vogler had 19 points and Avery Meyerkorth finished with eight for Rock Port.
Platte Valley 58 Nodaway Valley 40
Maggie Collins poured in 24 points to lead Platte Valley in the win. Brylie Angle added nine.
Sydney Marriott had 17 points and Ava Graham finished with 10 for Nodaway Valley.
North Nodaway 58 Union Star 48
Jacquelyn Cline exploded for 41 points to lead North Nodaway in the victory.
Northeast Nodaway 46 North Harrison 9
No stats reported.
South Harrison 35 Stanberry 28
Amelia Wallace had 13 points for Stanberry.
Princeton 75 Albany 49
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Fort Calhoun 40 Nebraska City 24
Tarryn Godsey led the way for Nebraska City with nine points while Clarisa Caraza added eight.
Arlington 62 Plattsmouth 37
No stats reported.
Auburn 53 Syracuse 45 — OT
Zoe Baltensperger posted 21 points, Sydney Binder added 14 and Jamisyn Kirkpatrick posed in 10 for Auburn in the win.
Kadyn Sisco led Syracuse with 21 points.
Elmwood-Murdock 52 Johnson County Central 28
Tatum Backemeyer had 15 points and Brooke Goudie totaled 12 for Elmwood-Murdock in the win.
Maya Straka had six points for Johnson County Central.
Diller-Odell 51 Falls City 46
Madi Jones had 18 points and Ava Armbruster pitched in 13 for Falls City in the loss.
Lincoln Christian 60 Weeping Water 23
No stats reported.
Ashland-Greenwood 41 Conestoga 30
No stats reported.
Raymond Central 53 Louisville 35
No stats reported.
Sterling 47 Freeman 44
Sterling had three players score in double figures, led by Ellie Lafferty’s 13. Lauren Harms pitched in 12 and Katy Boldt added 11. Macy Richardson had nine points of her own for the Jets in the win.