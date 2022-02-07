(KMAland) -- A monster performance from Jenna Stephens concluded Stanton's perfect regular season, Logan-Magnolia, Creston, Boyer Valley, Woodbine and Coon Rapids-Bayard earned conference wins and Southwest Valley edged Red Oak on Monday.
Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 69 Clarinda 25
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 57 Riverside 45
Mya Moss dropped 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Greylan Hornbeck scored 15 points, passed out five assists, snagged three rebounds and swiped two steals.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 54 Ar-We-Va 27
Leah Cooper dropped 17 points and Talia Burkhart tallied 13 points for Boyer Valley. Maria Puck came off the bench for eight points.
Timberlen Koch led Ar-We-Va with nine points while Jamie Hausman posted eight.
Woodbine 71 West Harrison 24
Charlie Pryor led the Tigers with 15 points while Nicole Hoefer and Whitney Kuhlman had 10 apiece.
Maclayn Houston scored 16 for West Harrison.
Other Rolling Valley Conference Scores
Coon Rapids-Bayard 47 Glidden-Ralston 32
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton def. Paton-Churdan (Forfeit)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73 Thomas Jefferson 27
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 47 Seymour 27
NON-CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 51 Red Oak 40
Maggie Haer and Norah Lund scored 13 points apiece while Lindsay Maurer had 10 points.
Jaydin Lindsay led Red Oak with nine, Merced Ramirez tallied eight and Oliva Bozwell finished with seven points in the loss.
Boone 48 Denison-Schleswig 34
Kira Langenfeld led Denison-Schleswig wth 12 points in the loss. Sophie Sonnichsen added six.
Stanton 67 Lenox 64 – OT
Jenna Stephens exploded for a school-record 41 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to move Stanton to 21-0. Stephens also snagged 10 rebounds for a double-double. Leah Sandin scored 10 points, and Marleigh Johnson had a steady night with eight points, eight assists and nine rebounds. Abby Burke also scored eight points.
Zoey Reed led Lenox’s valiant effort with 24 points and Sadie Cox added 15 in the instant classic.
MVAOCOU 71 IKM-Manning 59
Mabel Langel paced IKM-Manning’s night with 20 points.
Mount Ayr 61 Interstate 35 31
Maddie Stewart had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go with her six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Tegan Streit and Halsie Barnes added 10 points apiece while Barnes also grabbed four boards and passed out three assists.
East Union 54 Orient-Macksburg 31
Kaylin Lack had another big night with 19 points while Noelle McKnight scored 16 points. Karah Kirkland and Mallory Raney had 10 and nine points, respectively.
Christa Cass and Kinsey Eslinger had 12 each for Orient-Macksburg.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Essex at Heartland Christian (MISSING)
Martensdale-St. Marys 57 Knoxville 37
Southeast Warren 60 Moravia 20
Twin Cedars at Albia (MISSING)
AREA MISSOURI
Platte Valley 50 North Harrison 22