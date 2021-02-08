(KMAland) -- Stanton stayed hot, AHSTW upended Treynor, CAM took down Paton-Churdan, SBL nabbed a big win and more from Monday night in KMAland girls basketball.
NC: Red Oak 66 Southwest Valley 52
Marah Larsen led Southwest Valley with 13 points while Hailey Mendenhall posted a career-high 12 points on four 3-point makes.
NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43 Denison-Schleswig 36
Hannah Neemann scored 13 points for Denison-Schleswig.
CORNER: Sidney 50 Griswold 26
Avery Dowling scored 13 points for Sidney in the win.
Mikala Pelzer led Griswold with 12 points.
CORNER: Stanton 49 East Mills 27
Marleigh Johnson had 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Stanton in the win. Jenna Stephens added 13 points and 10 boards, and Hope Ogletree put in 10 points of her own.
NC: Essex 79 Heartland Christian 22
Emma Barrett led Essex with 29 points in the victory.
Sarah Stile scored 11 points for Heartland Christian.
WIC: AHSTW 57 Treynor 50
Kailey Jones had 29 points and nine rebounds for AHSTW in the win. Claire Harris chipped in 13 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Clara Teigland topped Treynor with 22 points while Alyssa Kellar added 10.
NC: Mount Ayr 60 Interstate 35 37
Alexa Anderson had 18 points and Rachel Sobotka put in 10 for Mount Ayr in the win.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 72 West Harrison 21
Gretchen Wallace had 17 points and broke the single-season blocks record at Glidden-Ralston in the win. Paige Klocke chipped in 17 points of her own and Morgan Koehler had 15 for the Wildcats.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 39 Diagonal 38
Cheyanne Bruns had 12 points and Brooke Roby finished with 10 points and five assists for Twin Cedars.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 72 Shenandoah 16
Creston 79 Clarinda 18
Corner Conference
Sidney 50 Griswold 26
Stanton 49 East Mills 27
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 60 Riverside 34
AHSTW 57 Treynor 50
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 52 Paton-Churdan 44
Coon Rapids-Bayard 41 Woodbine 27
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley
Glidden-Ralston 72 West Harrison 21
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 52 Sioux City East 49 — OT
Sioux City West 65 Sioux City North 50
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 39 Diagonal 38
Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference
Red Oak 66 Southwest Valley 52
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43 Denison-Schleswig 36
OABCIG 63 Kuemper Catholic 57
Essex 79 Heartland Christian 22
IKM-Manning 71 MVAOCOU 30
West Monona 59 Missouri Valley 6
Mount Ayr 60 Interstate 35 37
Knoxville 59 Martensdale-St. Marys 31
Southeast Warren 49 Moravia 44
Area Nebraska
Johnson County Central 41 Palmyra 31
Syracuse 52 Arlington 28