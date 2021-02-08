Kailey Jones & Claire Denning
(KMAland) -- Stanton stayed hot, AHSTW upended Treynor, CAM took down Paton-Churdan, SBL nabbed a big win and more from Monday night in KMAland girls basketball.

NC: Red Oak 66 Southwest Valley 52 

Marah Larsen led Southwest Valley with 13 points while Hailey Mendenhall posted a career-high 12 points on four 3-point makes. 

NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43 Denison-Schleswig 36 

Hannah Neemann scored 13 points for Denison-Schleswig.

CORNER: Sidney 50 Griswold 26 

Avery Dowling scored 13 points for Sidney in the win.

Mikala Pelzer led Griswold with 12 points.

CORNER: Stanton 49 East Mills 27 

Marleigh Johnson had 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Stanton in the win. Jenna Stephens added 13 points and 10 boards, and Hope Ogletree put in 10 points of her own. 

NC: Essex 79 Heartland Christian 22 

Emma Barrett led Essex with 29 points in the victory. 

Sarah Stile scored 11 points for Heartland Christian.

WIC: AHSTW 57 Treynor 50 

Kailey Jones had 29 points and nine rebounds for AHSTW in the win. Claire Harris chipped in 13 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Clara Teigland topped Treynor with 22 points while Alyssa Kellar added 10.

NC: Mount Ayr 60 Interstate 35 37 

Alexa Anderson had 18 points and Rachel Sobotka put in 10 for Mount Ayr in the win.

RVC: Glidden-Ralston 72 West Harrison 21 

Gretchen Wallace had 17 points and broke the single-season blocks record at Glidden-Ralston in the win. Paige Klocke chipped in 17 points of her own and Morgan Koehler had 15 for the Wildcats.

BLUE: Twin Cedars 39 Diagonal 38 

Cheyanne Bruns had 12 points and Brooke Roby finished with 10 points and five assists for Twin Cedars.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 72 Shenandoah 16

Creston 79 Clarinda 18

Corner Conference 

Sidney 50 Griswold 26

Stanton 49 East Mills 27

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 60 Riverside 34

AHSTW 57 Treynor 50

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 52 Paton-Churdan 44

Coon Rapids-Bayard 41 Woodbine 27

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley 

Glidden-Ralston 72 West Harrison 21

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 52 Sioux City East 49 — OT

Sioux City West 65 Sioux City North 50

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 39 Diagonal 38

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg 

Non-Conference 

Red Oak 66 Southwest Valley 52

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43 Denison-Schleswig 36

OABCIG 63 Kuemper Catholic 57

Essex 79 Heartland Christian 22

IKM-Manning 71 MVAOCOU 30

West Monona 59 Missouri Valley 6

Mount Ayr 60 Interstate 35 37

Knoxville 59 Martensdale-St. Marys 31

Southeast Warren 49 Moravia 44

Area Nebraska 

Johnson County Central 41 Palmyra 31

Syracuse 52 Arlington 28

