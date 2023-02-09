(KMAland) -- Sioux City West, LeMars, King City, Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock, Sacred Heart, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Ashland-Glenwood, Johnson-Brock & Lourdes were all winners in KMAland girls basketball Thursday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Omaha Northwest 75 Thomas Jefferson 40
No stats reported.
Sioux City West 70 Spencer 51
Kiah Davis had 28 points while Kimber Buhman pitched in 11 and Hannah Burge added 10 for Sioux City West.
South Sioux City 52 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47
Payton Hardy had 18 points and Bre VanDenTop posted 12 for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
LeMars 54 Storm Lake 36
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
St. Joseph Christian 63 South Holt 36
No stats reported.
King City 61 Maysville 30
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Syracuse 53 Nebraska City 20
No stats reported.
Wahoo 64 Plattsmouth 19
No stats reported.
Lincoln Lutheran 46 Auburn 30
No stats reported.
Elmwood-Murdock 59 Mead 14
Laney Frahm led three Elmwood-Murdock players in double figures with 12 points while Annie Backemeyer added 11 and Jordan Vogler put in 10.
Falls City at Humboldt-TRS
No score reported.
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Weeping Water 37
No stats reported.
Johnson County Central 53 College View Academy 35
Arely Cabrales had 13 points, Bailee Sterup added 12 and Sunnie Rother put in 10 for Johnson County Central in the dominant win.
Palmyra 64 Pawnee City 25
Rylee Walter led Palmyra with 19 points in the win. Kinsley Havranek pitched in 11 for the Panthers.
Ashland-Greenwood 45 Omaha Mercy 22
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 46 Freeman 26
Brooklyn Behrends had 15 points while Taryn Ottemann pitched in 10 for Johnson-Brock in the win.
Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Omaha Brownell Talbot 32
No stats reported.