(KMAland) -- Tri-Center upset AHSTW, West Harrison was winner, Harlan beat Atlantic and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 65 Red Oak 34
Paige Andersen scored 19 points, Hannah Neemann added 14 and Ellie Magnuson put in 11 for Denison-Schleswig.
WIC: Tri-Center 47 AHSTW 44
Cassidy Cunningham scored 21 points and Marissa Ausdemore added eight for Tri-Center in the upset win.
Kailey Jones and Claire Harris had 14 points each for AHSTW.
POI: Southwest Valley 48 Southeast Warren 34
Maggie Haer had 16 points while Norah Lund added 11 for Southwest Valley in the victory. Hailey Mendenhall posted 10 points of her own.
NC: Lenox 59 Lamoni 22
Cassidy Nelson had 17 points, TJ Stoaks added 15 and Kambrie Michel put in six points with 17 rebounds for Lenox.
Abby Martin had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Lamoni.
NC: West Harrison 61 River Valley 48
Emily McIntosh had 20 points while Haley Koch had 19 and Haleigh Rife put in 12 for West Harrison.
BLUE: Mormon Trail 53 Murray 31
Mia Shanks had 20 points while Skylar Watsabaugh finished with 18 to lead Mormon Trail.
Jayda Chew and Teryn Shields scored 11 each for Murray.
NC: Cornerstone Christian 43 Heartland Christian 22
Sarah Stile had eight points and five rebounds for Heartland Christian.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 65 Red Oak 34
Harlan 62 Atlantic 48
Corner Conference
Griswold 62 Essex 54
Sidney 54 East Mills 24
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 68 Missouri Valley 15
Tri-Center 47 AHSTW 44
Underwood 55 IKM-Manning 45
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 48 Southeast Warren 34
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 43 Abraham Lincoln 37
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Thomas Jefferson 30
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 53 Murray 31
Diagonal 40 Seymour 34
Non-Conference
Des Moines Christian 60 Kuemper Catholic 23
Woodbine 55 Fremont-Mills 41
Orient-Macksburg at East Union
Lenox 59 Lamoni 22
Central Decatur 32 Clarke 30
West Harrison 61 River Valley 48
South Sioux City 64 Sioux City West 49
LeMars at Storm Lake
Cardinal 36 Melcher-Dallas 31
Cornerstone Christian 43 Heartland Christian 22
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Falls City Sacred Heart 73 East Atchison 34
North Nodaway 46 Mound City 40
Union Star at Platte Valley
South Holt 41 DeKalb 38
Stanberry 53 South Harrison 22
Arlington 47 Plattsmouth 38
Syracuse 41 Auburn 36
Johnson County Central at Elmwood-Murdock
Louisville 49 Raymond Central 37
Ashland-Greenwood 70 Conestoga 41
Brownell-Talbot at Lourdes Central Catholic