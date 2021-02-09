Tri-Center Trojans

(KMAland) -- Tri-Center upset AHSTW, West Harrison was winner, Harlan beat Atlantic and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 65 Red Oak 34 

Paige Andersen scored 19 points, Hannah Neemann added 14 and Ellie Magnuson put in 11 for Denison-Schleswig.

WIC: Tri-Center 47 AHSTW 44 

Cassidy Cunningham scored 21 points and Marissa Ausdemore added eight for Tri-Center in the upset win.

Kailey Jones and Claire Harris had 14 points each for AHSTW.

POI: Southwest Valley 48 Southeast Warren 34 

Maggie Haer had 16 points while Norah Lund added 11 for Southwest Valley in the victory. Hailey Mendenhall posted 10 points of her own.

NC: Lenox 59 Lamoni 22 

Cassidy Nelson had 17 points, TJ Stoaks added 15 and Kambrie Michel put in six points with 17 rebounds for Lenox.

Abby Martin had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Lamoni.

NC: West Harrison 61 River Valley 48 

Emily McIntosh had 20 points while Haley Koch had 19 and Haleigh Rife put in 12 for West Harrison.

BLUE: Mormon Trail 53 Murray 31 

Mia Shanks had 20 points while Skylar Watsabaugh finished with 18 to lead Mormon Trail.

Jayda Chew and Teryn Shields scored 11 each for Murray.

NC: Cornerstone Christian 43 Heartland Christian 22 

Sarah Stile had eight points and five rebounds for Heartland Christian.

