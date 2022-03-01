(KMAland) -- Platte Valley moved to a state quarterfinal, seven Iowa teams won their state quarterfinal matchup and the Class A state qualifiers were decided in Nebraska on Tuesday.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Glenwood 64 Bondurant-Farrar 59
The Rams moved to a state semifinal for the third consecutive season. Check out Derek Martin’s full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Waverly-Shell Rock 33
Brooklyn Stanley had 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Payton Schermerhorn added 10 for the Crusaders.
Other 4A State Quarterfinal Scores
Dallas Center-Grimes 64 Benton 38
Cedar Rapids Xavier 62 Central DeWitt 55
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Ballard 43 Center Point-Urbana 29
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Dike-New Hartford 64 South Central Calhoun 44
Panorama 46 Regina Catholic 38
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS
Platte Valley 53. St. Joseph Christian 40
Mercer 63 Tina-Avalon 25
Marion County 47 Linn County 20
Leeton 64 Pilot Grove 32
Walnut Grove 57 St. Elizabeth 42
Golden City 39 Drexel 37
South Iron 58 Chadwick 23
Delta 104 Southland 22
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B DISTRICT FINAL
Norris 57 Gering 35
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS A DISTRICT FINALS
Beatrice 44 Elkhorn 41 – OT
Millard South 60 Papillion-LaVista South 47
Fremont 65 Kearney 42
Lincoln High 65 Lincoln Northeast 53
Omaha Central 59 Millard West 43
Lincoln Southwest 43 Lincoln East 36
Bellevue West 38 Lincoln Pius X 36
Bellevue East 43 Millard North 39