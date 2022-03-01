2022 Girls State Basketball Tournament

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley moved to a state quarterfinal, seven Iowa teams won their state quarterfinal matchup and the Class A state qualifiers were decided in Nebraska on Tuesday. 

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Glenwood 64 Bondurant-Farrar 59

The Rams moved to a state semifinal for the third consecutive season. Check out Derek Martin’s full recap at our Local Sports News Page.

Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Waverly-Shell Rock 33

Brooklyn Stanley had 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Payton Schermerhorn added 10 for the Crusaders. 

Other 4A State Quarterfinal Scores 

Dallas Center-Grimes 64 Benton 38 

Cedar Rapids Xavier 62 Central DeWitt 55 

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Ballard 43 Center Point-Urbana 29 

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Dike-New Hartford 64 South Central Calhoun 44 

Panorama 46 Regina Catholic 38 

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS

Platte Valley 53. St. Joseph Christian 40 

Mercer 63 Tina-Avalon 25

Marion County 47 Linn County 20 

Leeton 64 Pilot Grove 32 

Walnut Grove 57 St. Elizabeth 42 

Golden City 39 Drexel 37

South Iron 58 Chadwick 23

Delta 104 Southland 22

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B DISTRICT FINAL 

Norris 57 Gering 35 

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS A DISTRICT FINALS 

Beatrice 44 Elkhorn 41 – OT 

Millard South 60 Papillion-LaVista South 47 

Fremont 65 Kearney 42 

Lincoln High 65 Lincoln Northeast 53 

Omaha Central 59 Millard West 43 

Lincoln Southwest 43 Lincoln East 36 

Bellevue West 38 Lincoln Pius X 36 

Bellevue East 43 Millard North 39 

