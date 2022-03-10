KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- The Class B, C2 and D1 Nebraska championships and Missouri Class 3 title game is set after girls state basketball action on Thursday in Lincoln and Springfield.

View the full Thursday rundown below.

NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE SEMIFINALS

Elkhorn North 68 Norris 52

Skutt Catholic 55 Adams Central 31

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE CONSOLATION

Grand Island Central Catholic 53 Gothenburg 46

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE SEMIFINALS

Hastings St. Cecilia 39 Crofton 36

Bridgeport 69 Oakland-Craig 55

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE SEMIFINALS

Shelton 53 Hartington Cedar Catholic 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 53 Archbishop Bergan 38

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE CONSOLATION 

Sterling 50 St. Mary’s 30 

Macy Richardson had 24 points while Dakota Ludemann added 13 to lead Sterling in the win.

MISSOURI CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALS 

South Shelby 45 West County 31

El Dorado Springs 46 Strafford 44

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.