(KMAland) -- The Class B, C2 and D1 Nebraska championships and Missouri Class 3 title game is set after girls state basketball action on Thursday in Lincoln and Springfield.
View the full Thursday rundown below.
NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE SEMIFINALS
Elkhorn North 68 Norris 52
Skutt Catholic 55 Adams Central 31
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE CONSOLATION
Grand Island Central Catholic 53 Gothenburg 46
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE SEMIFINALS
Hastings St. Cecilia 39 Crofton 36
Bridgeport 69 Oakland-Craig 55
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE SEMIFINALS
Shelton 53 Hartington Cedar Catholic 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 53 Archbishop Bergan 38
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE CONSOLATION
Sterling 50 St. Mary’s 30
Macy Richardson had 24 points while Dakota Ludemann added 13 to lead Sterling in the win.
MISSOURI CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALS
South Shelby 45 West County 31
El Dorado Springs 46 Strafford 44