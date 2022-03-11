(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart won a state title while Platte Valley earned the right to play for another one in Friday night's high school basketball action.
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS
Platte Valley 45 Leeton 37
Brylie Angle led Platte Valley with 15 points, and Maggie Collins had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jaclyn Pappert and Stephanie Turpin contributed six points apiece.
Other Girls Class 1 State Semifinals Scores
Delta 43 Walnut 30
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINALS
Ellington 65 St. Paul Lutheran 51
Wellington-Napoleon 66 Blue Eye 47
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship: El Dorado Springs 61 South Shelby 26
Consolation: Strafford 64 West County 34
NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT
Class D2 Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 43 Humphrey St. Francis 33
Falls City Sacred Heart avenged last year's state finals loss to Humphrey St. Francis for their seventh title in program history and fourth in the last eight seasons.
Rachel Magdanz led the Irish with 14 points and grabbled six rebounds while Olivia Eickhoff added 11 points and Erison Vonderschmidt tallied six points and 10 rebounds.
Check out the press conference with Vonderschmidt, Magdanz and Coach Luke Santo below.
Other Nebraska Girls State Tournament Scores
Class A Championship: Fremont 37 Lincoln Southwest 32
Class C1 Championship: North Bend Central 35 Lincoln Lutheran 31
Class C2 Consolation: Oakland-Craig 60 Crofton 57
Class D1 Consolation: Archbishop Bergan 60 Hartington Cedar Catholic 39