FCSH girls win title
(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart won a state title while Platte Valley earned the right to play for another one in Friday night's high school basketball action. 

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS 

Platte Valley 45 Leeton 37

Brylie Angle led Platte Valley with 15 points, and Maggie Collins had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jaclyn Pappert and Stephanie Turpin contributed six points apiece. 

Other Girls Class 1 State Semifinals Scores 

Delta 43 Walnut 30

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINALS

Ellington 65 St. Paul Lutheran 51 

Wellington-Napoleon 66 Blue Eye 47

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship: El Dorado Springs 61 South Shelby 26 

Consolation: Strafford 64 West County 34 

NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Class D2 Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 43 Humphrey St. Francis 33 

Falls City Sacred Heart avenged last year's state finals loss to Humphrey St. Francis for their seventh title in program history and fourth in the last eight seasons. 

Rachel Magdanz led the Irish with 14 points and grabbled six rebounds while Olivia Eickhoff added 11 points and Erison Vonderschmidt tallied six points and 10 rebounds.

Check out the press conference with Vonderschmidt, Magdanz and Coach Luke Santo below. 

Other Nebraska Girls State Tournament Scores 

Class A Championship: Fremont 37 Lincoln Southwest 32 

Class C1 Championship: North Bend Central 35 Lincoln Lutheran 31 

Class C2 Consolation: Oakland-Craig 60 Crofton 57 

Class D1 Consolation: Archbishop Bergan 60 Hartington Cedar Catholic 39 

