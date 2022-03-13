(KMAland) -- Platte Valley won their second straight state championship while four other titles were decided in Missouri and Nebraska and 12 state quarterfinals went down in the Show Me State.
Check out the full rundown from Saturday's girls basketball below.
MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 1: Platte Valley 63 Delta 50
Jaclyn Pappaert poured in 21 points while Brylie Angle added 18 and Maggie Collins had 13 with nine boards to lead Platte Valley to a second straight state championship.
Other Missouri State Championships
Class 2: Wellington-Napoleon 52 Ellington 31
MISSOURI STATE CONSOLATIONS
Class 1: Leeton 58 Walnut Grove 39
Class 2: Blue Eye 57 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 19
MISSOURI CLASS 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS
St. James 43 Central (Park Hills) 32
John Burroughs 53 Hallsville 42
Helias Catholic 56 Ava 49
Benton 48 St. Pius X (Kansas City) 35
MISSOURI CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Webster Groves 41 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 27
Whitfield 44 Warrenton 27
West Plains 55 Carl Junction 46
Smithville 57 Raytown South 38
MISSOURI CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALS
St. Joseph’s Academy 41 Jackson 37
Incarnate Word Academy 70 Troy Buchanan 32
Kickapoo 64 Truman 51
Blue Springs South 47 Central 37
NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class B: Elkhorn North 49 Skutt Catholic 36
Class C2: Hastings St. Cecilia 40 Bridgeport 38
Class D1: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42 Shelton 34