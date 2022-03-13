Platte Valley logo

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley won their second straight state championship while four other titles were decided in Missouri and Nebraska and 12 state quarterfinals went down in the Show Me State.

Check out the full rundown from Saturday's girls basketball below.

MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class 1: Platte Valley 63 Delta 50 

Jaclyn Pappaert poured in 21 points while Brylie Angle added 18 and Maggie Collins had 13 with nine boards to lead Platte Valley to a second straight state championship.

Other Missouri State Championships

Class 2: Wellington-Napoleon 52 Ellington 31

MISSOURI STATE CONSOLATIONS

Class 1: Leeton 58 Walnut Grove 39

Class 2: Blue Eye 57 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 19

MISSOURI CLASS 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS

St. James 43 Central (Park Hills) 32

John Burroughs 53 Hallsville 42

Helias Catholic 56 Ava 49

Benton 48 St. Pius X (Kansas City) 35

MISSOURI CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Webster Groves 41 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 27

Whitfield 44 Warrenton 27

West Plains 55 Carl Junction 46

Smithville 57 Raytown South 38

MISSOURI CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALS

St. Joseph’s Academy 41 Jackson 37

Incarnate Word Academy 70 Troy Buchanan 32

Kickapoo 64 Truman 51

Blue Springs South 47 Central 37

NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class B: Elkhorn North 49 Skutt Catholic 36

Class C2: Hastings St. Cecilia 40 Bridgeport 38

Class D1: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42 Shelton 34

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.