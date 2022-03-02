KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) – Twenty-one total girls basketball teams in Iowa and Missouri prolonged their seasons on Wednesday with postseason wins. Check out the full scoreboard below. 

KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD— Tournament Trail

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Denver 58 Underwood 51 

Underwood saw their season end on Wednesday despite a valiant effort and 13 points from Kendra Kuck. Check out Derek Martin’s full recap at our Local Sports News Page. 

Other Class 2A State Quarterfinal Scores 

Central Lyon 42 Cascade 40 

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS

MMCRU 50 Exira-EHK 39 

Mollie Rasmussen and Quinn Grubbs led Exira-EHK in the season-ending loss.

Other Class 1A State Quarterfinal Scores 

Newell-Fonda 77 North Mahaska 44 

Bishop Garrigan 77 Burlington Notre Dame 42 

North Linn 58 Springville 56 

Missouri Girls Class 2 State Sectionals 

Ellington 65 Naylor 44 

New Haven 48 Oran 41 

Scotland County 54 Northeast (Cairo) 35 

St. Paul Lutheran 51 Salisbury 45 

Dora 58 Crocker 52 

Blue Eye 56 Miller 30 

Wellington-Napoleon 66 Marion C. Early 44 

Bishop LeBlond 48 Polo 38 

Missouri Girls Class 3 State Sectionals 

Woodland 41 Twin Rivers 36 

West County 37 St. Pius X 32 

South Shelby 52 Elsberry 28 

Tipton 59 Montgomery County 25 

Licking 50 Steelville 49 

Strafford 59 Clever 46 

El Dorado Springs 68 Lone Jack 15 

East Buchanan 38 Milan 34

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.