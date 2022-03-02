(KMAland) – Twenty-one total girls basketball teams in Iowa and Missouri prolonged their seasons on Wednesday with postseason wins. Check out the full scoreboard below.
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD— Tournament Trail
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Denver 58 Underwood 51
Underwood saw their season end on Wednesday despite a valiant effort and 13 points from Kendra Kuck. Check out Derek Martin’s full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 2A State Quarterfinal Scores
Central Lyon 42 Cascade 40
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
MMCRU 50 Exira-EHK 39
Mollie Rasmussen and Quinn Grubbs led Exira-EHK in the season-ending loss.
Other Class 1A State Quarterfinal Scores
Newell-Fonda 77 North Mahaska 44
Bishop Garrigan 77 Burlington Notre Dame 42
North Linn 58 Springville 56
Missouri Girls Class 2 State Sectionals
Ellington 65 Naylor 44
New Haven 48 Oran 41
Scotland County 54 Northeast (Cairo) 35
St. Paul Lutheran 51 Salisbury 45
Dora 58 Crocker 52
Blue Eye 56 Miller 30
Wellington-Napoleon 66 Marion C. Early 44
Bishop LeBlond 48 Polo 38
Missouri Girls Class 3 State Sectionals
Woodland 41 Twin Rivers 36
West County 37 St. Pius X 32
South Shelby 52 Elsberry 28
Tipton 59 Montgomery County 25
Licking 50 Steelville 49
Strafford 59 Clever 46
El Dorado Springs 68 Lone Jack 15
East Buchanan 38 Milan 34