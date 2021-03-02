Serena Sundell, Maryville
Pictured: Serena Sundell

 Photo: Austin McNorton/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Maryville moved on in district play while the Iowa and Nebraska state tournaments continued on Tuesday in girls basketball action.

4A: Glenwood 79 Wahlert Catholic 57

4A: Ballard 38 Harlan 27 

2A: Nodaway Valley 53 North Linn 47

MO 4-16: Maryville 60 Savannah 42 

Serena Sundell poured in 30 points for Maryville in the victory. Rylee Vierthaler added 11 and Emily Cassavaugh put in 10.

GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinal

Unity Christian 70 Roland-Story 42

Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinal 

Glenwood 79 Wahlert Catholic 57

North Scott 59 Central DeWitt 45

Ballard 38 Harlan 27

Dallas Center-Grimes 43 Bondurant-Farrar 32

Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Maquoketa Valley 51 Rock Valley 35

Nodaway Valley 53 North Linn 47

Missouri Class 4 District 16 Semifinals 

Maryville 60 Savannah 42

Benton 41 Chillicothe 26

Nebraska Class A State Quarterfinals 

Lincoln Pius X 40 Millard North 20

Omaha Central 54 Lincoln Southwest 50

Millard South 62 Lincoln East 51

Fremont 72 North Platte 37

Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals 

Norris 62 Bennington 41

York 31 Skutt Catholic 28

