(KMAland) -- Maryville moved on in district play while the Iowa and Nebraska state tournaments continued on Tuesday in girls basketball action.
4A: Glenwood 79 Wahlert Catholic 57
4A: Ballard 38 Harlan 27
2A: Nodaway Valley 53 North Linn 47
Check out complete recaps from the Glenwood, Harlan and Nodaway Valley games on KMA-FM 99.1 now at our Local Sports News Page.
MO 4-16: Maryville 60 Savannah 42
Serena Sundell poured in 30 points for Maryville in the victory. Rylee Vierthaler added 11 and Emily Cassavaugh put in 10.
GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinal
Unity Christian 70 Roland-Story 42
Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinal
Glenwood 79 Wahlert Catholic 57
North Scott 59 Central DeWitt 45
Ballard 38 Harlan 27
Dallas Center-Grimes 43 Bondurant-Farrar 32
Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Maquoketa Valley 51 Rock Valley 35
Nodaway Valley 53 North Linn 47
Missouri Class 4 District 16 Semifinals
Maryville 60 Savannah 42
Benton 41 Chillicothe 26
Nebraska Class A State Quarterfinals
Lincoln Pius X 40 Millard North 20
Omaha Central 54 Lincoln Southwest 50
Millard South 62 Lincoln East 51
Fremont 72 North Platte 37
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals
Norris 62 Bennington 41
York 31 Skutt Catholic 28