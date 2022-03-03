Wells Fargo Arena
(KMAland) -- The Class 3A, 4A and 5A state championship games are set following a six-semifinal day in Des Moines. View the full rundown below.

IOWA CLASS 5A STATE SEMIFINALS 

Johnston 64 Pleasant Valley 44

Waterloo West 58 West Des Moines Valley 48

IOWA CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS 

Estherville-Lincoln Central 57 Unity Christian 44

Ballard 56 West Lyon 51

IOWA CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALS 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 68 Glenwood 51 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Lauryn Peck and Jada Newberg combined to hit seven of Heelan’s 11 3-pointers and finished with 17 points each to lead Heelan.

Glenwood’s Abby Hughes had a team-best 16 points. Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Class 4A State Semifinals 

Cedar Rapids Xavier 55 Dallas Center-Grimes 50

