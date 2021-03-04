(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Weeping Water and Falls City Sacred Heart will play for state championships on Saturday after Thursday victories.
View the complete results from the day in tournament trail action below.
IA 4A: Glenwood 61 North Scott 49
Jenna Hopp had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead four players in double figures for Glenwood. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NE D1: Weeping Water 51 Hartington Cedar Catholic 50 — OT
NE D2: Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Wynot 27
Find the complete recap from both victories at our Local Sports News Page.
GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 5A State Semifinals
Waukee 50 Ankeny Centennial 29
Johnston 52 Iowa City West 47
Iowa Class 3A State Semifinals
West Lyon 52 Cherokee 39
Unity Christian 58 Clear Lake 42
Iowa Class 4A State Semifinals
Glenwood 61 North Scott 49
Ballard 32 Dallas Center-Grimes 26
Missouri Class 4 District 16 Championship
Benton 45 Maryville 40
Nebraska Class C2 State Semifinals
Crofton 66 Bridgeport 48
BRLD vs. Ponca, 8:30 PM
Nebraska Class D1 State Semifinals
Pleasanton 61 Archbishop Bergan 52
Weeping Water 51 Hartington Cedar Catholic 50 — OT
Nebraska Class D2 State Semifinals
Humphrey St. Francis 65 Mullen 59
Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Wynot 27