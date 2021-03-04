KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Weeping Water and Falls City Sacred Heart will play for state championships on Saturday after Thursday victories.

View the complete results from the day in tournament trail action below.

IA 4A: Glenwood 61 North Scott 49 

Jenna Hopp had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead four players in double figures for Glenwood. 

NE D1: Weeping Water 51 Hartington Cedar Catholic 50 — OT

NE D2: Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Wynot 27 

Find the complete recap from both victories at our Local Sports News Page.

GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 5A State Semifinals

Waukee 50 Ankeny Centennial 29

Johnston 52 Iowa City West 47

Iowa Class 3A State Semifinals

West Lyon 52 Cherokee 39

Unity Christian 58 Clear Lake 42

Iowa Class 4A State Semifinals

Glenwood 61 North Scott 49

Ballard 32 Dallas Center-Grimes 26

Missouri Class 4 District 16 Championship

Benton 45 Maryville 40

Nebraska Class C2 State Semifinals

Crofton 66 Bridgeport 48

BRLD vs. Ponca, 8:30 PM

Nebraska Class D1 State Semifinals

Pleasanton 61 Archbishop Bergan 52

Weeping Water 51 Hartington Cedar Catholic 50 — OT

Nebraska Class D2 State Semifinals

Humphrey St. Francis 65 Mullen 59

Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Wynot 27

