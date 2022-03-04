(Des Moines) -- Two state champions were crowned at the 2022 Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament on Friday.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD— Tournament Trail
Iowa Girls Class 2A State Semifinals
Dike-New Hartford 67 Panorama 23
Central Lyon 53 Denver 35
Iowa Girls Class 1A State Semifinals
MMCRU 66 Newell-Fonda 62
Bishop Garrigan 74 North Linn 57
Iowa Girls State Championships
Class 5A: Johnston 51 Waterloo West 31
Class 3A: Estherville Lincoln Central 42 Ballard 30