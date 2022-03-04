IGHSAU State Tournament
Photo: IGHSAU

(Des Moines) -- Two state champions were crowned at the 2022 Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament on Friday.

Check out the full scoreboard below. 

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD— Tournament Trail

Iowa Girls Class 2A State Semifinals 

Dike-New Hartford 67 Panorama 23

Central Lyon 53 Denver 35

Iowa Girls Class 1A State Semifinals 

MMCRU 66 Newell-Fonda 62

Bishop Garrigan 74 North Linn 57 

Iowa Girls State Championships 

Class 5A: Johnston 51 Waterloo West 31

Class 3A: Estherville Lincoln Central 42 Ballard 30 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.