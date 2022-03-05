Platte Valley logo

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley moved into a state semifinal while Xavier, Dike-New Hartford and Bishop Garrigan won state championships in Iowa on Saturday. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD— Tournament Trail

IOWA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class 4A: Cedar Rapids, Xavier 54 Bishop Heelan 40 

Class 2A: Dike-New Hartford 59 Central Lyon 52 

Class 1A: Bishop Garrigan 52 MMCRU 49 

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Platte Valley 39 Mercer 33 

Jaclyn Pappert and Maggie Collins had 16 points apiece for Platte Valley in the win. 

Other Missouri Girls Class 1 State Quarterfinals Scores 

Leeton 65 Marion County 38 

Walnut Grove Golden City 28 

Delta 62 South Iron 46 

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Wellington-Napoleon 51 Bishop LeBlond 40 

Blue Eye 67 Dora 42 

St. Paul Lutheram 45 Scotland County 44 

Ellington 43 New Haven 29 

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

El Dorado Springs 55 East Buchanan 24 

Strafford 51 Licking 43 

South Shelby 61 Tipton 48 

West County 52 Woodland 32

 

