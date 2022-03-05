(KMAland) -- Platte Valley moved into a state semifinal while Xavier, Dike-New Hartford and Bishop Garrigan won state championships in Iowa on Saturday.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD— Tournament Trail
IOWA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 4A: Cedar Rapids, Xavier 54 Bishop Heelan 40
Class 2A: Dike-New Hartford 59 Central Lyon 52
Class 1A: Bishop Garrigan 52 MMCRU 49
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Platte Valley 39 Mercer 33
Jaclyn Pappert and Maggie Collins had 16 points apiece for Platte Valley in the win.
Other Missouri Girls Class 1 State Quarterfinals Scores
Leeton 65 Marion County 38
Walnut Grove Golden City 28
Delta 62 South Iron 46
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Wellington-Napoleon 51 Bishop LeBlond 40
Blue Eye 67 Dora 42
St. Paul Lutheram 45 Scotland County 44
Ellington 43 New Haven 29
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINALS
El Dorado Springs 55 East Buchanan 24
Strafford 51 Licking 43
South Shelby 61 Tipton 48
West County 52 Woodland 32