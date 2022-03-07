(KMAland) -- The Class A, C1 and D2 state quarterfinals were contested at the Nebraska state girls basketball tournament on Monday.
NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Millard South 62 Bellevue West 45
Lincoln Southwest 54 Omaha Central 38
Fremont 57 Lincoln Pius X 41
Lincoln High 52 Bellevue East 41
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Lincoln Lutheran 33 BRLD 32
Gothenburg 45 Broken Bow 43
North Bend Central 61 Malcolm 49
Grand Island Central Catholic 40 St. Paul 31
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Wynot 29
Sterling 50 Anselmo-Merna 33
Find the rundown from the Falls City Sacred Heart and Sterling victories at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
More D2 Scores
Humphrey St. Francis 58 Diller-Odell 44
St. Mary’s, O’Neill 36 Crawford 18