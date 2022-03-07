NSAA

(KMAland) -- The Class A, C1 and D2 state quarterfinals were contested at the Nebraska state girls basketball tournament on Monday.

NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Millard South 62 Bellevue West 45

Lincoln Southwest 54 Omaha Central 38

Fremont 57 Lincoln Pius X 41

Lincoln High 52 Bellevue East 41

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Lincoln Lutheran 33 BRLD 32

Gothenburg 45 Broken Bow 43

North Bend Central 61 Malcolm 49

Grand Island Central Catholic 40 St. Paul 31

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Wynot 29

Sterling 50 Anselmo-Merna 33

More D2 Scores

Humphrey St. Francis 58 Diller-Odell 44

St. Mary’s, O’Neill 36 Crawford 18

