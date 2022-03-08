High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- State sectionals in Missouri and state quarterfinals in Nebraska were contested on Tuesday in girls hoops. Check out the full rundown below.

MISSOURI CLASS 4 STATE SECTIONALS

Central (Park Hills) 49 Doniphan 38

St. James 60 Lutheran South 53

John Burroughs 64 Cardinal Ritter 60

Hallsville 59 Orchard Farm 55

Helias Catholic 70 California 55

Ava 48 Seneca 30

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 50 Clinton 33

Benton 59 Odessa 29

NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE QUARTERFINALS

Elkhorn North 46 Waverly 29

Norris 43 York 22

Skutt Catholic 68 Blair 50

Adams Central 56 Beatrice 46

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Hastings St. Cecilia 47 Elkhorn Valley 23

Crofton 41 Ponca 38

Oakland-Craig 60 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 53

Bridgeport 55 Sutton 35

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47 Elmwood-Murdock 46 

Find the complete recap and video reaction linked here.

Other D1 Scores

Shelton 52 Niobrara/Verdigre 47

Archbishop Bergan 47 BDS 33

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56 Nebraska Christian 41

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.