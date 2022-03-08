(KMAland) -- State sectionals in Missouri and state quarterfinals in Nebraska were contested on Tuesday in girls hoops. Check out the full rundown below.
MISSOURI CLASS 4 STATE SECTIONALS
Central (Park Hills) 49 Doniphan 38
St. James 60 Lutheran South 53
John Burroughs 64 Cardinal Ritter 60
Hallsville 59 Orchard Farm 55
Helias Catholic 70 California 55
Ava 48 Seneca 30
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 50 Clinton 33
Benton 59 Odessa 29
NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE QUARTERFINALS
Elkhorn North 46 Waverly 29
Norris 43 York 22
Skutt Catholic 68 Blair 50
Adams Central 56 Beatrice 46
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Hastings St. Cecilia 47 Elkhorn Valley 23
Crofton 41 Ponca 38
Oakland-Craig 60 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 53
Bridgeport 55 Sutton 35
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47 Elmwood-Murdock 46
Find the complete recap and video reaction linked here.
Other D1 Scores
Shelton 52 Niobrara/Verdigre 47
Archbishop Bergan 47 BDS 33
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56 Nebraska Christian 41