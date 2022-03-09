(KMAland) -- State championships are set in girls Class A, C1 and D2 at the Nebraska state basketball tournament. View the full rundown below.
NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE SEMIFINALS
Lincoln Southwest 53 Millard South 46
Fremont 62 Lincoln High 42
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE SEMIFINALS
Lincoln Lutheran 35 Gothenburg 23
North Bend Central 44 Grand Island Central Catholic 32
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE SEMIFINALS
Falls City Sacred Heart 48 Sterling 38
Find the recap and video reaction from Sacred Heart’s win linked here.
Other D2 Scores
Humphrey St. Francis 40 St. Mary’s, O’Neill 37