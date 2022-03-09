NSAA

(KMAland) -- State championships are set in girls Class A, C1 and D2 at the Nebraska state basketball tournament. View the full rundown below.

NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE SEMIFINALS

Lincoln Southwest 53 Millard South 46

Fremont 62 Lincoln High 42

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE SEMIFINALS

Lincoln Lutheran 35 Gothenburg 23

North Bend Central 44 Grand Island Central Catholic 32

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE SEMIFINALS 

Falls City Sacred Heart 48 Sterling 38 

Other D2 Scores

Humphrey St. Francis 40 St. Mary’s, O’Neill 37

