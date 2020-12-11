(KMAland) -- Wins for Denison-Schleswig, Creston, Stanton, Sidney, AHSTW, Bedford, Paton-Churdan, AL, Lamanoi and more on Friday in KMAland girls basketball action.
H-10: Glenwood 72 Clarinda 25
Jenna Hopp led four Glenwood players in double figures with 17 points. Emma Hughes added 15, Madison Camden had 12 and Abby Hughes scored 11.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 40 Harlan 32
Paige Andersen scored 17 points for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
Macie Leinen led Harlan with 11 points.
H-10: Creston 63 Atlantic 49
Kelsey Fields had 27 points and 16 rebounds for Creston in the win. Bri Fields added 11 points and four steals, Doryn Paup put in 10 points and Sam Dunphy posted five points and seven rebounds.
Haley Rasmussen led Atlantic with 22 points, and Jada Jensen finished with eight points, four assists and four steals.
CORNER: Stanton 46 East Mills 39
Jenna Stephens poured in 24 points and Abby Burke added 14 for Stanton in the victory.
Emily Williams and Aspen Crouse scored 12 for East Mills.
CORNER: Sidney 59 Griswold 32
Makenna Laumann had 16 points and five assists for Sidney in the victory. Chay Ward added 12 points while Emily Hutt had eight.
Brenna Rossell put in eight points for Griswold.
WIC: AHSTW 81 IKM-Manning 49
Kailey Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead AHSTW. Claire Harris added 20 points and eight boards, and Claire Denning put in 13 points with five assists.
Alexa Ahrenholtz led IKM-Manning with 15 points. Bre Muhlbauer and Nicole Hansen added nine points each for the Wolves.
WIC: Underwood 57 Audubon 31
Aliyah Humphrey scored 19 points and Kendra Kuck added 15 for Underwood.
Jaci Christensen finished with 13 points and Aleah Hermansen scored 11.
WIC: Tri-Center 44 Missouri Valley 37
Cassidy Cunningham scored 14 points while Natalie Ausdemore pitched in 13 and Presley Pogge had 10 for Tri-Center.
Maya Contreraz scored nine points, and Carlie Winchester and Ella Myler added eight apiece for Missouri Valley.
POI: Bedford 66 East Union 41
Kennedy Weed had 18 points for Bedford in the win. Kelly Weed chipped in 15 points behind four 3-point makes, and Darcy Davis and Destry Bassinger added eight points apiece.
East Union’s Kaylin Lack had 16 points and Grace Nixon added 15.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 64 Southwest Valley 52
Brynnly German scored 16 points while Carolyn Amfahr had 12 and Ava Oberender finished with 10 to lead Martensdale-St. Marys.
Norah Lund posted 16 points to top Southwest Valley. Marah Larsen added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Maggie Haer posted 10 points.
POI: Nodaway Valley 78 Wayne 44
Lindsey Davis poured in 23 points while Maddax DeVault added 20 and Lexi Shike had 13 for Nodaway Valley.
RVC: Paton-Churdan 53 Coon Rapids-Bayard 16
Danielle Hoyle put in 22 points to lead Paton-Churdan.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 60 Thomas Jefferson 21
Jillian Shanks scored 16 points and Baylie Girres put in 12 for Abraham Lincoln.
BLUE: Lamoni 65 Ankeny Christian Academy 20
Abby Martin had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Reese Potter scored 14 with eight boards and three assists.
BLUE: Murray 45 Orient-Macksburg 14
Kinzee Eggers scored 11 points to lead a balanced effort from Murray. Kylie Keller, Hannah Paschke and Teryn Shields all scored eight points for the Mustangs.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 33 Mormon Trail 30
Brooke Roby scored nine points and Kisha Reed finished with 10 steals for Twin Cedars.
MO: East Atchison 46 North Andrew 29
Mercedes Parshall scored 13 points while Natalie Hedlund added 11 and Morgan Parshall scored 10 for East Atchison.
MO: Platte Valley 53 Maryville 50
Jaclyn Pappert had 13 and Brylie Angle put in 12 for Platte Valley in the win.
Serena Sundell led all scorers and Maryville with 32 points.
NE: Nebraska City 29 Arlington 28
Madi Mitchell had 10 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks for Nebraska City in the win. The Pioneers went on a 19-5 run to finish the game.
NE: Weeping Water 63 Omaha Christian Academy 21
Grace Cave had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Weeping Water in the win. Reagan Aronson added 13 points for the Indians.
