Lucy Scott & McKenna Pettepier, Lewis Central

(KMAland) -- Big wins for Shenandoah, LC, Lo-Ma, CRB, Rock Port, Lourdes and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action. 

H-10: Shenandoah 43 St. Albert 42 

Ava Wolf & Reese Spiegel, Shenandoah

Ava Wolf had 13 points and Reese Spiegel finished with 10 points for Shenandoah in the win.

Pearl Reisz led St. Albert with 12 points, and Allison Narmi had five points and 11 rebounds.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 57 Clarinda 38 

Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig

Hannah Neemann scored 27 points to go with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks while Paige Andersen had 22 points, six boards and four assists.

Taylor Cole had 15 points for Clarinda. Jessalee Neihart pitched in 10 points, and Chloe Strait had nine points and six rebounds.

H-10: Glenwood 80 Creston 51 

Jenna Hopp and Madison Camden had 15 points each for Glenwood in the victory. Kelsey Fields scored 13 for Creston. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

H-10: Lewis Central 66 Atlantic 34 

Lucy Scott scored 20 points on six made 3-pointers while McKenna Pettepier hit three of her own and scored 17 for the Titans.

Haley Rasmussen led Atlantic with 13 points.

CORNER: Stanton 40 Fremont-Mills 37 

Jenna Stephens scored seven of her 21 points in the fourth period for Stanton. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

WIC: Treynor 61 Riverside 19 

Mandy Stogdill, Treynor

Mandy Stogdill scored 16 points while Clara Teigland added 15 for Treynor in the victory.

Kenna Ford scored eight points for Riverside.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 47 Audubon 38 

Emilie Thompson, Logan-Magnolia

Emilie Thompson had 18 points and five rebounds for Logan-Magnolia. Mya Moss added eight points and 11 boards for the Panthers.

Aleah Hermansen poured in 20 points to lead Audubon.

WIC: AHSTW 65 Missouri Valley 22 

Kailey Jones had 24 points and nine rebounds, Claire Harris added 16 points and seven assists and Claire Denning pitched in 13 points and five assists.

Maya Contreraz had eight points for Missouri Valley.

NC: Grand View Christian 49 Martensdale-St. Marys 43 

Anna Parrott had 18 points and 17 rebounds for Martensdale-St. Marys.

NC: Southeast Warren 49 Twin Cedars 30 

Brooke Roby led the way for Twin Cedars in the loss with 19 points.

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Boyer Valley 34 

Brynn Bass & Alaya Betts, CRB

Brynn Bass had 20 points and Alaya Betts put in 13 for Coon Rapids-Bayard.

RVC: Paton-Churdan 57 Woodbine 44 

Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan

Danielle Hoyle had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Paton-Churdan in the win.

RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 West Harrison 17

Mollie Rasmussen had 24 points while Tatum Grubbs added 13 and Quinn Grubbs had 10 for Exira/EHK.

Emily McIntosh had 11 points for West Harrison.

MO: East Atchison 51 Stewartsville-Osborn 20 

Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison

Natalie Hedlund scored 26 points for East Atchison in the win.

MO: Rock Port 34 Northeast Nodaway 26 

Alivia Baucom, Rock Port

Alivia Baucom had seven points and nine rebounds for Rock Port.

NE: Lincoln Lutheran 37 Syracuse 29 

Shanae Bergt had nine points, six steals and three assists for Lincoln Lutheran in the win.

NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Archbishop Bergan 38 

Gina McGowen, Lourdes

Gina McGowen scored 11 points with seven rebounds and three blocks for Lourdes Central Catholic.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah 43 St. Albert 42

Denison-Schleswig 57 Clarinda 38

Glenwood 80 Creston 51

Lewis Central 66 Atlantic 34

Corner Conference

Stanton 40 Fremont-Mills 37

East Mills 53 Griswold 44

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor 61 Riverside 19

Logan-Magnolia 47 Audubon 38

AHSTW 65 Missouri Valley 22

Rolling Valley Conference

Glidden-Ralston 44 Ar-We-Va 31

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Boyer Valley 34

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 West Harrison 17

Paton-Churdan 57 Woodbine 44

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 60 Thomas Jefferson 26

LeMars 66 Sioux City North 32

Bluegrass Conference

Murray 58 Moulton-Udell 33

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg 

Moravia 54 Seymour 33

Non-Conference

Grand View Christian 49 Martensdale-St. Marys 43

Southeast Warren 49 Twin Cedars 30

Area Missouri

East Atchison 51 Stewartsville-Osborn 20

Rock Port 34 Northeast Nodaway 26

West Nodaway 42 Mound City 38

South Holt 47 North Nodaway 38

Nodaway-Holt 66 Union Star 39

North Andrew at King City 

Worth County 35 St. Joseph Christian 34

Area Nebraska

Falls City 31 Plattsmouth 16

Ashland-Greenwood 51 Nebraska City 27

Freeman 55 Auburn 20

Louisville at Johnson County Central 

Malcolm 43 Weeping Water 29

Yutan at Conestoga 

Lincoln Lutheran 37 Syracuse 29

Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Archbishop Bergan 38

Falls City Sacred Heart at Humboldt-TRS

