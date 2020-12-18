(KMAland) -- Big wins for Shenandoah, LC, Lo-Ma, CRB, Rock Port, Lourdes and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.
H-10: Shenandoah 43 St. Albert 42
Ava Wolf had 13 points and Reese Spiegel finished with 10 points for Shenandoah in the win.
Pearl Reisz led St. Albert with 12 points, and Allison Narmi had five points and 11 rebounds.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 57 Clarinda 38
Hannah Neemann scored 27 points to go with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks while Paige Andersen had 22 points, six boards and four assists.
Taylor Cole had 15 points for Clarinda. Jessalee Neihart pitched in 10 points, and Chloe Strait had nine points and six rebounds.
H-10: Glenwood 80 Creston 51
Jenna Hopp and Madison Camden had 15 points each for Glenwood in the victory. Kelsey Fields scored 13 for Creston. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Lewis Central 66 Atlantic 34
Lucy Scott scored 20 points on six made 3-pointers while McKenna Pettepier hit three of her own and scored 17 for the Titans.
Haley Rasmussen led Atlantic with 13 points.
CORNER: Stanton 40 Fremont-Mills 37
Jenna Stephens scored seven of her 21 points in the fourth period for Stanton. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Treynor 61 Riverside 19
Mandy Stogdill scored 16 points while Clara Teigland added 15 for Treynor in the victory.
Kenna Ford scored eight points for Riverside.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 47 Audubon 38
Emilie Thompson had 18 points and five rebounds for Logan-Magnolia. Mya Moss added eight points and 11 boards for the Panthers.
Aleah Hermansen poured in 20 points to lead Audubon.
WIC: AHSTW 65 Missouri Valley 22
Kailey Jones had 24 points and nine rebounds, Claire Harris added 16 points and seven assists and Claire Denning pitched in 13 points and five assists.
Maya Contreraz had eight points for Missouri Valley.
NC: Grand View Christian 49 Martensdale-St. Marys 43
Anna Parrott had 18 points and 17 rebounds for Martensdale-St. Marys.
NC: Southeast Warren 49 Twin Cedars 30
Brooke Roby led the way for Twin Cedars in the loss with 19 points.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Boyer Valley 34
Brynn Bass had 20 points and Alaya Betts put in 13 for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
RVC: Paton-Churdan 57 Woodbine 44
Danielle Hoyle had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Paton-Churdan in the win.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 West Harrison 17
Mollie Rasmussen had 24 points while Tatum Grubbs added 13 and Quinn Grubbs had 10 for Exira/EHK.
Emily McIntosh had 11 points for West Harrison.
MO: East Atchison 51 Stewartsville-Osborn 20
Natalie Hedlund scored 26 points for East Atchison in the win.
MO: Rock Port 34 Northeast Nodaway 26
Alivia Baucom had seven points and nine rebounds for Rock Port.
NE: Lincoln Lutheran 37 Syracuse 29
Shanae Bergt had nine points, six steals and three assists for Lincoln Lutheran in the win.
NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Archbishop Bergan 38
Gina McGowen scored 11 points with seven rebounds and three blocks for Lourdes Central Catholic.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 43 St. Albert 42
Denison-Schleswig 57 Clarinda 38
Glenwood 80 Creston 51
Lewis Central 66 Atlantic 34
Corner Conference
Stanton 40 Fremont-Mills 37
East Mills 53 Griswold 44
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 61 Riverside 19
Logan-Magnolia 47 Audubon 38
AHSTW 65 Missouri Valley 22
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 44 Ar-We-Va 31
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Boyer Valley 34
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 West Harrison 17
Paton-Churdan 57 Woodbine 44
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 60 Thomas Jefferson 26
LeMars 66 Sioux City North 32
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 58 Moulton-Udell 33
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg
Moravia 54 Seymour 33
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 49 Martensdale-St. Marys 43
Southeast Warren 49 Twin Cedars 30
Area Missouri
East Atchison 51 Stewartsville-Osborn 20
Rock Port 34 Northeast Nodaway 26
West Nodaway 42 Mound City 38
South Holt 47 North Nodaway 38
Nodaway-Holt 66 Union Star 39
North Andrew at King City
Worth County 35 St. Joseph Christian 34
Area Nebraska
Falls City 31 Plattsmouth 16
Ashland-Greenwood 51 Nebraska City 27
Freeman 55 Auburn 20
Louisville at Johnson County Central
Malcolm 43 Weeping Water 29
Yutan at Conestoga
Lincoln Lutheran 37 Syracuse 29
Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Archbishop Bergan 38
Falls City Sacred Heart at Humboldt-TRS