(KMAland) -- Harlan, SA, D-S, F-M, Treynor, AHSTW, Underwood, Lenox, Mt Ayr, Nod Valley and more winners from the night in KMAland girls basketball.

H-10: Glenwood 68 Atlantic 52 

CORNER: Sidney 51 Stanton 31 

H-10: Harlan 71 Shenandoah 40 

Claire Schmitz & Jocelyn Cheek, Harlan


Claire Schmitz had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Jocelyn Cheek scored 16 for Harlan in the win.

Ava Wolf scored 15 and had 11 rebounds.

H-10: St. Albert 58 Clarinda 23 

Allie Petry & Makenna Shepard, St. Albert



Allie Petry scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Makenna Shepard added eight points for St. Albert.

Taylor Cole scored eight points for Clarinda.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 53 Kuemper Catholic 46

Paige Andersen scored 17 points while Hannah Neemann added 11 for Denison-Schleswig in the victory.

Catherine Mayhall had a team-high 20 points for Kuemper.

CORNER: Fremont-Mills 60 Essex 46 

Kaelynn Driskell dropped in 25 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Ellie Switzer added 11 points for the Knights.

WIC: Treynor 63 Missouri Valley 11 

Claire Harris, Kailey Jones, Claire Denning, AHSTW


Clara Teigland led Treynor with 14 points while Mandy Stogdill added 13 and Alyssa Kellar pitched in 10. 

WIC: AHSTW 66 Riverside 27

Claire Harris had 19 points, five assists and five steals while Kailey Jones added 17 points and nine rebounds. Claire Denning pitched in 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

WIC: Underwood 53 Tri-Center 26 

Kendra Kuck, Underwood


Kendra Kuck had 14 points and eight rebounds while Leah Hall added 11 and seven for the Eagles.

POI: Lenox 48 Bedford 39 

TJ Stoaks, Lenox


TJ Stoaks had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Lenox in the win. Kambrie Michel added eight points, and Jordan England pitched in seven.

Bedford was led by Vanessa Hill, who finished with 10 points.

POI: Mount Ayr 55 Southwest Valley 35 

Alexa Anderson, Mount Ayr


Alexa Anderson scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and six steals for Mount Ayr in the win. Maddie Stewart pitched in eight points, eight rebounds, six steal and three assists.

Norah Lund topped Southwest Valley with 15 points. Maggie Haer added 10 points.

NC: Nodaway Valley 52 Grand View Christian 38 

Maddax DeVault had 20 points and Lindsey Davis and Lexi Shike scored 11 apiece for Nodaway Valley.

RVC: Paton-Churdan 59 Glidden-Ralston 48 

Danielle Hoyle scored 20 points while Tessa Steimel added 14 for Paton-Churdan.

Paige Klocke pitcher in 19 points for Glidden-Ralston. Gretchen Wallace added 15 for the Wildcats.

BLUE: Murray 35 Twin Cedars 33 

Hannah Paschke scored eight points for Murray in the victory while Teryn Shields added seven in balanced performance for Murray.

Brooke Roxy topped Twin Cedars with 12 points.

MCI: Bishop LeBlond 61 East Atchison 56 

Bishop LeBlond Girls
Tatum Studer scored 12 points and had seven rebound while Emma Raines pitched in 11 and six for Bishop LeBlond.

Natalie Hedlund scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Morgan Parshall finished with 14 points.

NEB: Beatrice 54 Nebraska City 21

Mak Hatliff had 24 points for Beatrice in the victory.

Halle Thompson led Nebraska City with seven points.

NEB: Mead 52 Johnson County Central 28  

Emily Hebenstreit, Mead


Emily Hebenstreit led Mead with 21 points and four assists while Emily Quinn had 19.

Zadie Pager led Johnson County Central with seven points.

NEB: Southern 50 Palmyra 22 

Kaylee Klover, Southern


Kaylee Klover led Southern with 13 points and 18 rebounds while Callie Cooper added 10 points and 15 rebounds. Alaina Klover had eight points and nine rebounds.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan 71 Shenandoah 40

St. Albert 58 Clarinda 23

Glenwood 68 Atlantic 52

Denison-Schleswig 53 Kuemper Catholic 46

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 60 Essex 46

Sidney 51 Stanton 31

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 66 Riverside 27

Logan-Magnolia 57 IKM-Manning 43

Treynor 63 Missouri Valley 11

Underwood 53 Tri-Center 26

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Lenox 48 Bedford 39

Mount Ayr 55 Southwest Valley 35

Central Decatur 55 East Union 49

Wayne 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 36

Rolling Valley Conference

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 46

CAM 78 West Harrison 22

Paton-Churdan 59 Glidden-Ralston 48

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 74 Sioux City North 31

Sioux City West 56 Thomas Jefferson 29

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50 LeMars 29

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni 47 Moravia 21

Orient-Macksburg at Seymour 

Murray 35 Twin Cedars 33

Moulton-Udell at Diagonal 

Melcher-Dallas at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Mormon Trail at Iowa Christian Academy 

Non-Conference

Griswold 52 Heartland Christian 21

Nodaway Valley 52 Grand View Christian 38 

Mound City Invitational

Consolation: Northland Christian 52 Rock Port 9

Championship: Bishop LeBlond 61 East Atchison 56

Platte Valley Invitational

Third Place: North Nodaway 61 Nodaway-Holt 41

Championship: DeKalb 38 Stewartsville-Osborn 29

Savannah Invitational

Championship: Maryville 54 Benton 42

Albany Invitational

Princeton 43 Worth County 28

Stanberry 54 King City 37

Area Nebraska

Beatrice 54 Nebraska City 21

Syracuse 57 Falls City 24

Mead 52 Johnson County Central 28 

Conestoga 46 Omaha Christian Academy 30

Southern 50 Palmyra 22 

Falls City Sacred Heart 70 Sterling 47

