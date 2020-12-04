(KMAland) -- Harlan, SA, D-S, F-M, Treynor, AHSTW, Underwood, Lenox, Mt Ayr, Nod Valley and more winners from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: Glenwood 68 Atlantic 52
CORNER: Sidney 51 Stanton 31
Find the complete recaps at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Harlan 71 Shenandoah 40
Claire Schmitz had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Jocelyn Cheek scored 16 for Harlan in the win.
Ava Wolf scored 15 and had 11 rebounds.
H-10: St. Albert 58 Clarinda 23
Allie Petry scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Makenna Shepard added eight points for St. Albert.
Taylor Cole scored eight points for Clarinda.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 53 Kuemper Catholic 46
Paige Andersen scored 17 points while Hannah Neemann added 11 for Denison-Schleswig in the victory.
Catherine Mayhall had a team-high 20 points for Kuemper.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 60 Essex 46
Kaelynn Driskell dropped in 25 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Ellie Switzer added 11 points for the Knights.
WIC: Treynor 63 Missouri Valley 11
Clara Teigland led Treynor with 14 points while Mandy Stogdill added 13 and Alyssa Kellar pitched in 10.
WIC: AHSTW 66 Riverside 27
Claire Harris had 19 points, five assists and five steals while Kailey Jones added 17 points and nine rebounds. Claire Denning pitched in 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.
WIC: Underwood 53 Tri-Center 26
Kendra Kuck had 14 points and eight rebounds while Leah Hall added 11 and seven for the Eagles.
POI: Lenox 48 Bedford 39
TJ Stoaks had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Lenox in the win. Kambrie Michel added eight points, and Jordan England pitched in seven.
Bedford was led by Vanessa Hill, who finished with 10 points.
POI: Mount Ayr 55 Southwest Valley 35
Alexa Anderson scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and six steals for Mount Ayr in the win. Maddie Stewart pitched in eight points, eight rebounds, six steal and three assists.
Norah Lund topped Southwest Valley with 15 points. Maggie Haer added 10 points.
NC: Nodaway Valley 52 Grand View Christian 38
Maddax DeVault had 20 points and Lindsey Davis and Lexi Shike scored 11 apiece for Nodaway Valley.
RVC: Paton-Churdan 59 Glidden-Ralston 48
Danielle Hoyle scored 20 points while Tessa Steimel added 14 for Paton-Churdan.
Paige Klocke pitcher in 19 points for Glidden-Ralston. Gretchen Wallace added 15 for the Wildcats.
BLUE: Murray 35 Twin Cedars 33
Hannah Paschke scored eight points for Murray in the victory while Teryn Shields added seven in balanced performance for Murray.
Brooke Roxy topped Twin Cedars with 12 points.
MCI: Bishop LeBlond 61 East Atchison 56
Tatum Studer scored 12 points and had seven rebound while Emma Raines pitched in 11 and six for Bishop LeBlond.
Natalie Hedlund scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Morgan Parshall finished with 14 points.
NEB: Beatrice 54 Nebraska City 21
Mak Hatliff had 24 points for Beatrice in the victory.
Halle Thompson led Nebraska City with seven points.
NEB: Mead 52 Johnson County Central 28
Emily Hebenstreit led Mead with 21 points and four assists while Emily Quinn had 19.
Zadie Pager led Johnson County Central with seven points.
NEB: Southern 50 Palmyra 22
Kaylee Klover led Southern with 13 points and 18 rebounds while Callie Cooper added 10 points and 15 rebounds. Alaina Klover had eight points and nine rebounds.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Corner Conference
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 57 IKM-Manning 43
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 55 East Union 49
Wayne 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 36
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 46
CAM 78 West Harrison 22
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 74 Sioux City North 31
Sioux City West 56 Thomas Jefferson 29
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50 LeMars 29
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 47 Moravia 21
Orient-Macksburg at Seymour
Moulton-Udell at Diagonal
Melcher-Dallas at Ankeny Christian Academy
Mormon Trail at Iowa Christian Academy
Non-Conference
Griswold 52 Heartland Christian 21
Mound City Invitational
Consolation: Northland Christian 52 Rock Port 9
Platte Valley Invitational
Third Place: North Nodaway 61 Nodaway-Holt 41
Championship: DeKalb 38 Stewartsville-Osborn 29
Savannah Invitational
Championship: Maryville 54 Benton 42
Albany Invitational
Princeton 43 Worth County 28
Stanberry 54 King City 37
Area Nebraska
Syracuse 57 Falls City 24
Conestoga 46 Omaha Christian Academy 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 70 Sterling 47