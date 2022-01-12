(KMAland) -- The first KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings of 2022 are here. Let’s see what’s changed since our last batch.
Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, St. Albert, Sidney, Treynor, Audubon, Central Decatur, Mount Ayr, CAM and Heelan are up and Southeast Warren and East Union moved into the first 2022 KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings.
Here are the latest rankings with the ranking, team, (overall record/record for 2022), some thoughts and last week’s ranking.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (9-1/2-0): The Rams have 15 and 16-point wins since the New Year, and things are continuing to go smoothly. (LW: 1)
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (10-1/2-1): The lone loss for the Crusaders came by two to a strong Harrisburg club, but the big win came last night as they went on the road for a nine-point win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. They’re now in prime position to win the MRC. (LW: 3)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-2/1-2): The Warriors have been put to the test in 2022 with meetings against Dakota Valley, Cherokee and Heelan. They’ve come out 1-2, but they could have easily been 2-1 or even 3-0 with a break or two. They’re still a very strong team. (LW: 2)
4. Harlan (8-4/2-1): The Cyclones nabbed two really nice wins to open 2022, edging Lewis Central and St. Albert by three points each. Then they played Glenwood very tough last night. Harlan makes the big jump. (LW: 9)
5. Lewis Central (6-5/1-1): The Titans still have five quality losses, but they have to live one spot behind Harlan for now. They’ll get another shot at the Cyclones on February 4th. (LW: 4)
6. Sioux City East (7-4/1-1): A fancy 41-point rout of Abraham Lincoln last night certainly raised some eyebrows. And they got scoring from all over. This is a solid No. 3 in the MRC. (LW: 5)
7. LeMars (5-7/2-2): LeMars might have something to say about that last line. The Bulldogs will take a shot at Sioux City East later this week, coming off a nice 16-point win over MOC-Floyd Valley last night. (LW: 6)
8. Denison-Schleswig (7-4/2-0): The Monarchs have won four in a row – two in 2021 and two in 2022. Their latest victory was a double overtime thriller of a victory over Creston. A trip to Sergeant Bluff-Luton comes tomorrow. (LW: 10)
9. Creston (5-6/1-1): Creston may be kicking themselves for that double overtime loss, as they had a number of chances to win it. However, this is still a team that has won three of their last five with the other loss to Glenwood. (LW: 8)
10. Abraham Lincoln (5-5/0-2): The Lynx haven’t won a game in 2022, but the competition has been fierce. It’s not going to get any easier on Saturday when they meet Heelan. (LW: 7)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (10-0/3-0): The year of 2022 is much like 2021. Exira/EHK is still rolling, including a nice 14-point win over Woodbine to open the year. (LW: 1)
2. Martensdale-St. Marys (13-0/3-0): Much like Exira/EHK, Martensdale-St. Marys is doing just what they did in 2021 with wins by 17, 20 and 21 to open 2022. (LW: 2)
3. Treynor (11-1/2-0): The Cardinals won their prove-it game this past Friday, coming back to take a seven-point home win over Underwood. They’ve won 10 in a row. (LW: 4)
4. Underwood (10-2/2-1): Underwood’s long win streak came to an unfortunate end (for them) against Treynor. The fact that they were able to win nine straight in dominant fashion without ever sniffing the IGHSAU rankings still makes no sense to me. (LW: 3)
5. CAM (9-2/3-0): The Cougars avenged one of their two losses last night, taking an eight-point win over Woodbine and making the jump into the top five. (LW: 9)
6. St. Albert (7-4/2-1): The Saintes losses are to Harlan (twice), Lewis Central and Underwood. This is a legit state tournament contender in Class 1A, and I would want nothing to do with them in my bracket. (LW: 8)
7. Woodbine (8-2/2-2): They lost to Exira/EHK last week and CAM this week, but they rolled to wins over Missouri Valley and West Harrison in between. They’re still a terrific team with major possibilities in the postseason. (LW: 5)
8. Nodaway Valley (9-3/3-0): The drop has nothing to do with them and everything to do with the others around them. The Wolverines have won four in a row, including an impressive 20-point win over Mount Ayr and an equally-impressive 12-point takedown of Lenox. (LW: 6)
9. Logan-Magnolia (9-2/2-0): The Panthers have quietly run off five consecutive wins, and they were by 14, 20, 15, 17 and 18. The defense is stifling, the offense is balanced and the Panthers just keep on winning. (LW: 7)
10. Stanton (10-0/3-0): The Viqueens just keep taking care of business, and that 17-point win over Audubon is going to continue to look really, really good. Sidney muddied them up last night, and they still found a way to win with just 36 points. (LW: 10)
11. Audubon (9-4/4-1): The Wheelers have won four in a row after a three-game losing skid to Underwood, Lo-Ma and Stanton, and they still have that mid-December win over Central Decatur to give them this boost. (LW: 12)
12. Central Decatur (6-6/2-2): The Cardinals move up a peg after their dominant win over Wayne to open 2022. They did lose to Martensdale-St. Marys and Davis County, but we can’t discount them for that. (LW: 13)
13. Lenox (9-2/2-1): The Tigers losses have come to Central Decatur and Nodaway Valley. They’re both quality, and now they will take a run at the undefeated and untested Martensdale-St. Marys in two nights. (LW: 15)
14. Wayne (7-5/0-2): Losses to Martensdale-St. Marys (twice), Nodaway Valley, Central Decatur and Davis County. Again, five quality losses, and they’ve taken care of business when they were expected to. (LW: 11)
15. East Mills (10-2/2-0): A sweet escape with a two-point win at Sidney this past Friday helped the Wolverines to a flawless open to 2022. (LW: 14)
16. Sidney (4-5/0-2): The Cowgirls haven’t won in 2022, but I’m impressed. They played right with Stanton and East Mills in their two games, and they might be on the right track for some big moves in the New Year. (LW: 18)
17. Mount Ayr (7-5/3-1): Since the New Year, Mount Ayr has seen dominant wins over Seymour, Bedford and Southwest Valley while losing by 20 to Nodaway Valley. Their early-season loss to Lamoni needs to be forgotten for now. (LW: 19)
18. Southeast Warren (8-4/2-1): The Warhawks’ three-point win over East Union gets them back in the top 20. They also nabbed a solid road win over Interstate 35 and have won four of their past five. (LW: NR)
19. East Union (4-7/2-2): The Eagles are one of the most improved teams in the area of late. They opened 2022 with an impressive win over Lamoni and somehow found a way to hold Abby Martin to just four points. (LW: NR)
20. Lamoni (10-2/2-1): The Demons will have plenty of chances to move back up, and they’re on the right track. Since the loss to East Union, they have won three straight by double digits, and the Eagles did not unlock the way to slow down Martin, who has scored 29, 16 and 22 during their latest streak of wins.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.