(KMAland) -- East Mills, Sidney, Nodaway Valley and LeMars move up while Coon Rapids-Bayard and Glidden-Ralston move in with the latest release of the KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings.
The untimely demise of Varsity Bound mid-morning took away from a little something special I was planning, and I did most of this work through the results on our scoreboard page. Alas, the rankings are here (even if a bit delayed).
Here are the latest rankings with the ranking, team (overall record/record in the last week), the summary and last week’s ranking.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (11-1/2-0): Impressive and dominant win over Indianola on the road last night. The Rams are trending up and up and up. (LW: 1)
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (12-1/2-0): A tough week for Heelan that included a dominant win over AL and a five-point escape against Sioux City East. (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-2/3-0): A big 3-0 week for the Warriors, which included wins over LeMars, Denison-Schleswig and Thomas Jefferson. (LW: 3)
4. Harlan (9-4/1-0): It was a one-game week for the Cyclones, and they rolled to a 30-point win over Atlantic. The Cyclones are also trending up. (LW: 4)
5. Lewis Central (8-6/2-1): The Titans dropped one of their three games to Skutt, but they did handle business against Denison-Schleswig and Creston. (LW: 5)
6. LeMars (6-8/1-1): The Bulldogs get back into the No. 6 position following their 58-56 win over Sioux City East last week. The loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, of course, is more than forgiven. (LW: 7)
7. Sioux City East (7-6/0-2): Along with the loss to LeMars, East took Heelan down to the wire before a five-point loss. They’re not too far away from that top five. (LW: 6)
8. Denison-Schleswig (7-6/0-2): The Monarchs had a couple chances to make their move, but they couldn’t quite get over the hump with losses to Lewis Central and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. (LW: 8)
9. Creston (7-7/2-1): The Panthers took down Red Oak and finished off a season sweep of Shenandoah, but they couldn’t overcome that Lewis Central defense. (LW: 9)
10. Abraham Lincoln (6-6/1-1): A loss to Heelan, and a dominant win over Sioux City North for the Lynx this past week. They stay put. (LW: 10)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (12-0/2-0): The Spartans got a real test with Audubon, but they were able to pass it and survive with a five-point win. They also did their thing last night with a 35-point win over Ar-We-Va. (LW: 1)
2. Martensdale-St. Marys (14-0/1-0): The Blue Devils have so many scoring options that you just expect to see them put six in double figures at some point this season. They rolled by 30 over East Union in their only game of the week. (LW: 2)
3. Treynor (13-1/2-0): Just like Exira/EHK, Treynor got a push from Audubon, taking a three-point win at home last night. They also handled Missouri Valley with great dominance. (LW: 3)
4. Underwood (12-2/2-0): No worries for the Eagles this past week, as they won by 20 over AHSTW and by 37 over Riverside. (LW: 4)
5. Nodaway Valley (12-3/3-0): Oh, they are on one right now. It’s one thing to beat up on their fellow POI teams, but it’s another thing completely to play and beat the highly-ranked Panorama squad. The Wolverines are on the move. (LW: 8)
6. CAM (11-2/2-0): The Cougars have definitely settled in with who is going to be their go-tos each night. That’s a scary proposition, considering the depth of the talent on that roster. When players find their roles, it can be difficult to beat them. They had no issues with ACGC and Paton-Churdan this past week. (LW: 5)
7. St. Albert (9-4/2-0): St. Albert survived a red-hot shooting night from AHSTW (11 3-poitners) to take a two-point win, and then they put up 80 in a 58-point win over Red Oak. (LW: 6)
8. Woodbine (10-2/2-0): A push from Boyer Valley was not quite enough to knock the Tigers out of this spot. They also added another 30+-point win over MVAOCOU. (LW: 7)
9. Logan-Magnolia (12-2/3-0): The Panthers also had one of the impressive wins of the week with their takedown of West Monona. Routs of Missouri Valley and Ar-We-Va also made up the week. (LW: 9)
10. Stanton (12-0/2-0): I feel bad that the Viqueens can’t quite move off this 10 spot. They just continue to take care of business, and I think some mind has to be paid to the fact that they beat Audubon worse than Treynor and Exira/EHK. For now, though, they stay right here. (LW: 10)
11. Audubon (9-6/0-2): The Wheelers didn’t win a game this week, but I might call it their most impressive seven days of the year. They had legitimate chances to beat Exira/EHK and Treynor, and you might have read above that they are both pretty good. (LW: 11)
12. Central Decatur (7-6/1-0): One game, one win. The Cardinals handled Bedford by 20 last night. (LW: 12)
13. Lenox (10-2/1-0): It’s one thing to beat Mount Ayr. It’s another thing completely to do it by 15. Impressive stuff from the Tigers last evening. (LW: 13)
14. East Mills (12-2/2-0): The Wolverines have really been putting it all together of late, allowing just 19 and 24 points in wins over Fremont-Mills and Essex during the week. (LW: 15)
15. Sidney (7-5/3-0): The Cowgirls continued their strong play in 2022 this past week with wins over Clarinda (by 15), Lourdes Central Catholic (by 6) and Essex (by 43). (LW: 16)
16. Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-5/2-1): Coon Rapids-Bayard’s only losses to area teams are to Stanton, CAM and Exira/EHK. The Crusaders are a legitimately tough out. (LW: NR)
17. Mount Ayr (8-6/1-1): The Raiderettes took an L to Lenox, but they’re probably playing the best right now of the three Pride of Iowa teams that are about to be ranked right in a row. (LW: 17)
18. Southeast Warren (10-4/2-0): Big win last night for the Warhawks over Wayne, avenging an earlier loss in the season. They also routed a solid Twin Cedars club. They’ve won four in a row and six of seven. (LW: 18)
19. Wayne (9-6/2-1): The loss to Southeast Warren drops them down, but they’ve still beat the teams they were expected to beat for the most part. Their schedule has not been easy whatsoever, and we have to remember they are doing it without Emily Jones, who suffered a knee injury during volleyball. (LW: 14)
20. Glidden-Ralston (5-5/1-0): A solid win on the road over Ogden, and it’s worth pointing out that the Wildcats only area losses are to Exira/EHK, Woodbine, CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard. They’re solid. (LW: NR)
