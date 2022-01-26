(KMAland) -- For the first time in the past two seasons, there is a new No. 1 in 3A/4A/5A.
Heelan makes that move while St. Albert, Stanton, Sidney, Treynor, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East and Abraham Lincoln are also up, and East Union and Lamoni are back in.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
Here are the latest rankings with the ranking, team (overall record/record in the last week), the summary and last week’s ranking.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic (14-1/2-0): I figure this is where the Crusaders will be in the 4A state rankings tomorrow, and it makes sense. They continue to win, and their only loss is to a team outside of the state of Iowa. Plus, they own two wins over Sioux City East. (LW: 2)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-2/3-0): They’ve got a dominant win over Sioux City East, and their only losses have come to Dakota Valley and Heelan. The Warriors are a legit state tournament contender again this year. (LW: 3)
3. Sioux City East (9-6/2-0): Things can change in a big way in these rankings. One week after going 0-2, East comes back with a 2-0 week that includes a 12-point win over previous No. 1 Glenwood. And yeah, they’re still only 13 days removed from a loss to LeMars. I know, I know. It’s not easy doing these rankings. (LW: 7)
4. Glenwood (13-2/2-1): Just like East, Glenwood’s week was a bit different from the week before. They rolled Indianola, and it looked like the Rams were rounding into form. And then this past week, they ran into a Sioux City East team that had their number on that night. I can’t drop the Rams any further than this. I just can’t. This is the first week they’ve not been No. 1 over the past two seasons. (LW: 1)
5. Harlan (10-6/1-2): Their only losses came to teams outside the area this week, falling by 3 to Carroll and then taking one on the chin against a very strong North Bend Central (Nebraska) team. They did bounce back with a dominant win at Denison-Schleswig. (LW: 4)
6. Lewis Central (10-6/2-0): The Titans won against two solid teams on the road, beating Shenandoah by 17 before an 8-point win over Urbandale. Reminder that this is also a team that lost by only two at Heelan earlier this year. (LW: 5)
7. Abraham Lincoln (8-6/2-0): What a week. And it all comes down to that 23-point home win over LeMars. The Lynx lost by 14 to the Bulldogs earlier this season, so that’s just your good old-fashioned 37-point turnaround. They also handled Thomas Jefferson last night. (LW: 10)
8. Denison-Schleswig (7-8/0-2): The Monarchs are on a four-game losing skid after losses this week to St. Albert and Harlan. Let’s see if they can find it again for the stretch run. (LW: 7)
9. LeMars (6-10/0-2): The Bulldogs are a team that has a win over Sioux City East just 13 days ago. Still, it was a tough week with losses by 23 at AL and by 19 at home to Heelan. (LW: 6)
10. Creston (8-8/1-1): Creston ran their win streak up to three with a dominant win at Kuemper Catholic before taking a loss to Madison Camden and an angry Glenwood team last night. We don’t hold the latter part against them, but this is just how the rankings fall this week. (LW: 9)
KMALAND 1A/2A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (15-0/3-0): A tough trip to CAM, but the Spartans left with a 13-point win and then took care of Red Oak and Coon Rapids-Bayard in dominant fashion. Nobody has been able to knock Exira/EHK off this block. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (15-1/2-0): I don’t like to make moves just to make moves, but the Cardinals deserve this. They’re not even allowing 28 points per game, and they’re taking some of the best punches possible from teams like Audubon and Logan-Magnolia. (LW: 3)
3. Martensdale-St. Marys (14-1/0-1): They went on the road to take on a very talented Panorama team and took their first loss of the season. However, it was one of those coin-flip games that could have gone either way. They’re no less good today than they were yesterday. (LW: 2)
4. Underwood (13-2/1-0): The Eagles keep on handling their non-Treynor business before getting another shot at the Cardinals on February 8th. And, ya know, it may not be the last shot they take at their WIC brethren. (LW: 4)
5. Nodaway Valley (14-3/2-0): The win streak is up to nine, and it is worth mentioning that the streak also includes a win over the same Panorama team that handed MSTM their first loss. The last time Nodaway Valley lost, though, was to those same Blue Devils all the way back on December 16th. (LW: 5)
6. St. Albert (11-4/2-0): The Saintes have won five in a row, including a really impressive win on the road over Denison-Schleswig. Again, if you’re in 1A you don’t want to see them in your bracket. (LW: 7)
7. CAM (12-3/1-1): Their only loss of the week came to Exira/EHK, and I don’t want that to be the reason they dropped. It’s really not. It’s just that St. Albert is doing their thing, which is exactly what Coach Joe Wollum’s team did last night in a win over West Harrison. How about a showdown at Stanton tomorrow night? (LW: 6)
8. Woodbine (13-2/3-0): Back-to-back wins over Coon Rapids-Bayard and then a dominant takedown of Ar-We-Va just last night, and the Tigers have another five-game win streak — their second of the season. (LW: 8)
9. Stanton (15-0/3-0): The Viqueens had to comeback in their last two wins, taking their third straight Corner Conference Tournament with a six-point win over Sidney on Friday and then came all the way back from down 14 against East Mills. And they found ways to do it without star Jenna Stephens available after she fouled out. The sign of a great team. (LW: 10)
10. Logan-Magnolia (12-4/0-2): To no fault of Lo-Ma, Stanton needed to get a push up the rankings. The Panthers lost to two of the best teams in the area (and state) this week, falling to Treynor and Underwood — both on the road. It happens. They’ll be better for it. Anybody else eyeing that Monday night meeting at St. Albert as a big litmus test? (LW: 9)
11. Audubon (12-6/3-0): After giving Exira/EHK and Treynor two of their toughest tests, Audubon kept on keeping on with dominant wins against Tri-Center, AHSTW and Riverside. Big matchups with Underwood, Lo-Ma and CAM await. (LW: 11)
12. Central Decatur (8-7/1-1): The Cardinals gave Nodaway Valley all they wanted in an overtime loss this past Friday. Then they rolled up an 11-point win over Southeast Warren. Good, solid week for an improving bunch. (LW: 12)
13. Lenox (12-3/2-1): The only loss of the week came outside the area, as they lost by 10 at Earlham. Since then they rolled to a 19-point win over Southeast Warren and a 23-point victory over Southwest Valley. (LW: 13)
14. Sidney (9-6/2-1): We’ve seen it coming over the last three weeks. They’re getting better and better and nearly pulled off an upset of Stanton in the Corner final. Now, they turn their attention back around to keeping those winning ways alive. A look at the schedule shows me they might have a chance to win out. (LW: 15)
15. East Mills (13-4/1-2): The losses were to Sidney and Stanton, and they had a legitimate shot at winning last night on the road against the undefeated Viqueens. When they’re on their game, they are a serious threat. (LW: 14)
16. Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-8/1-3): They had the unenviable task of playing Woodbine on back-to-back nights and took a couple Ls, although they were in both contests. They also routed Ogden and fell to No. 1 Exira/EHK. (LW: 16)
17. Mount Ayr (8-6/0-0): Mount Ayr is on a bit of a pause right now due to widespread illness, and we wish them the best in getting recovered and right back out there as soon as is safely possible. (LW: 17)
18. Southeast Warren (11-6/1-2): The Warhawks could have shot up these rankings with a big week this past week. However, they couldn’t quite get over the hump against Lenox and CD, which was sandwiched by a rout of Bedford. Up next: Nodaway Valley and at Martensdale-St. Marys. (LW: 18)
19. East Union (7-9/2-0): For the second time in the month of January, East Union snagged a win that made you raise your eyebrows. They beat Lamoni in early January before a win last night over Wayne. They’ve also picked up wins in three of their last four games. (LW: NR)
20. Lamoni (15-2/2-0): Lamoni is happy for that East Union win last night because it gets them right back in the rankings. I try not to stick to head-to-heads all season, but I think it makes a little sense to keep them right behind East Union for the moment. The Demons have been rolling since that loss, ripping off seven consecutive victories.
