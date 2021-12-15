(KMAland) -- There’s not much movement in the latest KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings, but Creston, Kuemper Catholic and Diagonal are jumping in and Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr are moving up.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
Here are the latest rankings with the ranking, team, (overall record/record for the week), some thoughts and last week’s ranking.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (5-1/2-0): The Rams had no issues with Clarinda and Harlan, and Madison Camden is back! It’s almost like she has never out. (LW: 1)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-0/2-0): The Warriors were really, really impressive with wins by 21 at North and by 40 at Abraham Lincoln this week. Big test coming on Friday when they host Sioux City East. (LW: 2)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-0/1-0): One game, one 30-point win for the Crusaders this past week. Onward. (LW: 3)
4. Lewis Central (4-3/1-1): The Titans had their four-game win streak snapped last night by Norwalk. They still only allowed 42 points and are giving up just 33.7 points per game. Just like Coach Chris Hanafan likes it. (LW: 4)
5. Sioux City East (6-1/3-0): The Black Raiders ran the city last week with wins over public schools from the West, South and North of them. (LW: 5)
6. LeMars (2-4/1-1): A single-digit loss to Western Christian and a rout of Thomas Jefferson for the Bulldogs this past week. (LW: 6)
7. Abraham Lincoln (3-3/1-1): The Lynx have been on this win one, lose one, win one, lose one trend all year. This past week, it was a rout of Thomas Jefferson and then a take-one-on-the-chin defeat to SBL. (LW: 7)
8. Creston (4-4/2-0): Here’s the big mover of the week in this division. The Panthers beat both Atlantic (for a second time) and Shenandoah. Junior Doryn Paup has been a major breakout player with 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. (LW: NR)
9. Shenandoah (5-2/1-1): The Fillies took care of Clarinda on Monday, but they couldn’t quite figure out the 1-3-1 against Creston on Tuesday. They’ll have a trio of chances to bounce back before Christmas. (LW: 8)
10. Harlan (4-2/1-1): The Cyclones were really impressive on Friday in a rout of Denison-Schleswig before Glenwood’s depth caught up with them last night. Their loss to Shenandoah from earlier in the month keeps them down here. (LW: 10)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (6-0/3-0): The Spartans did face some challenges in the last week, but they beat CAM by 16, IKM-Manning by 20 and Coon Rapids-Bayard by 27. They’re just a workmanlike-type team. (LW: 1)
2. Nodaway Valley (5-2/2-0): The Wolverines are locked in, and Maddax DeVault and Lindsey Davis are liable to combine for 50 points on a given night. Some teams have trouble getting to 50 on their own. (LW: 2)
3. Underwood (5-1/2-0): When it comes to impressive performances, it doesn’t get a whole lot better than going on the road and putting a 20-point win on Logan-Magnolia last night. The Eagles also routed St. Albert on Monday. They. Are. Legit. (LW: 3)
4. Treynor (6-1/3-0): The countdown is on for Treynor’s matchup with Underwood on January 7th. Then we will look forward to meeting No. 2 on February 8th. They’re still allowing just 25.7 points per game. (LW: 4)
5. Woodbine (5-0/1-0): The Tigers just keep on rolling. They had all five of their starters in double figures last night against Ar-We-Va. Should we start that countdown for the January 4th matchup with Exira/EHK? (LW: 5)
6. Martensdale-St. Marys (8-0/1-0): The Blue Devils played a ton of games in a short amount of time. It’s started to slow down a bit, but the wins keep on coming. They rolled to a win on Saturday against Southwest Valley at Wells Fargo Arena. The countdown for their showdown with Nodaway Valley is a short one. It’s tomorrow! (LW: 8)
7. Lenox (5-0/1-0): Lenox continues to impress, and they have a better than average shot of taking an undefeated record into Christmas break. (LW: 9)
8. Logan-Magnolia (4-2/0-2): I don’t want to drop the Panthers too hard for their losses to Treynor and Underwood in the last week. They’ve still been plenty impressive in the early going. (LW: 6)
9. St. Albert (3-3/0-2): The Saintes’ schedule is unforgiving with matchups against Lewis Central and Underwood in the last week. That win over Creston is looking mighty impressive right now. (LW: 7)
10. CAM (5-2/1-1): The Cougars bound back from their loss to Exira/EHK by allowing just 16 points against West Harrison last night. Break is coming early for them with their final game of the first half on Friday against Boyer Valley. (LW: 10)
11. Stanton (5-0/2-0): Their tough test against East Mills last Friday night turned into a 13-point win, and they’ve since added a 32-point win over Essex. (LW: 11)
12. Audubon (4-1/2-0): Impressive, impressive win over Central Decatur at The Well on Saturday, and then Aleah Hermansen moved to the top of the all-time scoring list last night in a win over Riverside. A big one with Underwood is coming up on Friday. (LW: 12)
13. Central Decatur (3-3/1-1): Good win last night for the Cardinals over Southeast Warren, which was a bounce back after a loss to Audubon. (LW: 13)
14. Lamoni (6-1/2-0): When Lamoni wins, it’s usually 60 something to 20 something. They’ve had three wins — and nearly four — of that variety. In the last week, it was 66-22 over ACA and 60-24 over O-M. (LW: 14)
15. Wayne (6-3/2-2): The Falcons took Ls to Nodaway Valley and Davis County to open a busy week, but they came back to take down Moulton-Udell and then won in OT over a pretty salty East Union team. (LW: 15)
16. East Mills (5-2/1-1): The loss to Stanton on Friday night is a quality one. They followed with a rout of Heartland Christian. Interesting matchups with Griswold and Bedford on the way. (LW: 16)
17. Kuemper Catholic (2-4/2-0): The Knights probably should have been in here last week. They handled Red Oak and edged past Atlantic in the last week. They’ll be a fun one to track the rest of the way. (LW: NR)
18. Mount Ayr (3-3/1-0): The Raiderettes played just once in the last week, but that’s all they needed. It was a nice win over Southeast Warren. I’m very intrigued with tomorrow’s trip to Corydon. (LW: 20)
19. Sidney (3-3/2-1): It’s good to see Chay Ward is back after an illness that kept her out of the lineup. That’s just another scoring option — and a dynamic one — for the Cowgirls, which beat Griswold and Fremont-Mills after a loss to Falls City Sacred Heart. (LW: 19)
20. Diagonal (6-1/2-0): The Maroons are here! They’ve won five in a row since their loss to East Mills in late November, and trips to Lamoni and Lenox are next. Let’s see what they’re made of, huh? (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.