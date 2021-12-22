(KMAland) -- Harlan, St. Albert, East Mills, Sidney, Stanton, Logan-Magnolia, Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne and CAM moved up, and Denison-Schleswig and Twin Cedars moved into the latest KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
Here are the latest rankings with the ranking, team, (overall record/record for the week), some thoughts and last week’s ranking.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (7-1/2-0): I’m going to be real honest: I don’t see them falling out of this spot all year. Maybe not next year, either. (LW: 1)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-0/2-0): On second thought, the Warriors are just absolutely pulverizing teams. I don’t know what would need to happen for last year’s 4A runner-up/near champ to fall, but if SBL keeps beating teams like Sioux City East by 17 and Western Christian by 34 then I suppose there’s a chance. (LW: 2)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (8-0/2-0): Just in case you were curious: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton/Bishop Heelan games are 1/11 at Sergeant Bluff and 2/4 in Sioux City. (LW: 3)
4. Lewis Central (5-4/1-1): A second straight 1-1 week, including a loss to Glenwood in which they were tied at half. The Titans are entrenched in this spot until proven otherwise. (LW: 4)
5. Sioux City East (6-3/0-2): Their losses this week were to Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Dowling Catholic. I’m not dropping them for that. (LW: 5)
6. LeMars (3-5/1-1): Their loss this week came to a really good Crofton team. At least I think they’re really good based on the score (53-19) of that game. (LW: 6)
7. Abraham Lincoln (5-3/2-0): Pretty good week for the Lynx, including wins by 22 over Sioux City East and then by 12 over Elkhorn. Their early December loss to LeMars keeps them behind the Bulldogs for now. (LW: 7)
8. Creston (4-5/0-1): Creston took their shot at Glenwood, and it was a 19-point loss. Check out these stats from this game, though: Creston shot 41.7% to Glenwood’s 31.1%, but Glenwood had 25 more shots than the Panthers. Turnovers played a role (22 by Creston, 7 from Glenwood). Fact of the matter is, Creston can defend really, really well. (LW: 8)
9. Harlan (6-3/1-1): Harlan has responded from their loss to Shenandoah on December 2nd with four wins in their last six with losses to Glenwood and Panorama. They have an average point differential of +12.1. (LW: 10)
10. Denison-Schleswig (5-4/2-0): Welcome back. The Monarchs rolled Clarinda and Red Oak this week, responding from a three-game losing streak. They’ll enjoy their spot in the top 10 for the rest of 2021, at least. (LW: NR)
KMALAND CLASS 1/A2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (7-0/1-0): What can you say? They’re dominant and have no less than four players that can drop 15-20 on a given night. Woodbine awaits on January 4th. (LW: 1)
2. Martensdale-St. Marys (10-0/2-0): You beat No. 2, you move to No. 2. The Blue Devils rolled past Nodaway Valley for a 15-point win and took control of the Pride of Iowa Conference. They’ve got a couple tough ones with Southeast Warren and Central Decatur to open 2022. (LW: 6)
3. Underwood (8-1/3-0): They are beating teams by an average of 28.1 per game. I would say it’s a 75/25 thing in favor of them when it comes to is it more them or the schedule. They have routed some really good teams. I have no question they are a legit squad. (LW: 3)
4. Treynor (9-1/3-0): Well, their points allowed average went from 25.7 to 27.7 this past week….Still, nobody has scored more than the 48 Harlan put up on them. And the second-most they’ve allowed is the 38 Duchesne Academy scored six days ago. (LW: 4)
5. Woodbine (6-0/1-0): They’ve had a few tough tests, but the Exira/EHK showdown on January 4th is the real litmus test. Now, their whole season doesn’t rely on that, but I am very interested in seeing what’s what in that one. (LW: 5)
6. Nodaway Valley (6-3/1-1): I’m certain the Wolverines are a very good team. I’m uncertain just how good. They’ve played three pretty great teams and took some Ls. Meanwhile, they’ve pretty well handled their business otherwise. That 26-point win over Creston looks mighty good right about now. (LW: 2)
7. Logan-Magnolia (7-2/3-0): The Panthers bump up after a nice 3-0 week that included last night’s five-point win at Audubon. Lo-Ma’s only losses? Treynor and Underwood. (LW: 8)
8. St. Albert (5-3/2-0): Terrific week for the Saintes, which beat Shenandoah on Tuesday and Kuemper Catholic last night. They’ve still got one more before 2022 with a meeting against Atlantic tomorrow night. Keep an eye on Missy Evezic, who had 23 and 14 last night against Kuemper. (LW: 9)
9. CAM (6-2/1-0): Their only losses came to Woodbine and Exira/EHK in 2021. They’ll get another shot at each in 2022. And that +22.2 average point differential shows how well they’ve handled other business. (LW: 10)
10. Stanton (7-0/2-0): They’ve simply handled their business with every win by at least 11 points. A matchup with Audubon on January 4th is pretty appetizing. (LW: 11)
11. Wayne (7-3/1-0): There’s going to be a little mix-up here over the last 10 spots. The Falcons’ only area losses came to Martensdale-St. Marys and Nodaway Valley in 2021. Their 12-point win over Mount Ayr last week was mighty impressive. (LW: 15)
12. Audubon (5-3/1-2): The Wheelers dropped a couple games to Underwood and to Logan-Magnolia, but they’ve beat the teams they were supposed to beat. And they have that terrific 13-point win over Central Decatur. (LW: 12)
13. Central Decatur (4-4/1-1): The Cardinals have played a pretty difficult schedule in 2021, and the record probably doesn’t much of their story. They got a big 18-point win over previously-undefeated Lenox last night. (LW: 13)
14. East Mills (8-2/3-0): Busy week for the Wolverines, which ran their win streak to four with wins over East Atchison, Griswold and Bedford. Their losses: Woodbine and Stanton. (LW: 16)
15. Lenox (7-1/2-1): Seems like a big fall, but it’s just how it works out this week. The Tigers will have their chances to climb back up. They got double-digit wins over Murray and Diagonal before last night’s loss at Central Decatur, which is still a heavy place to play. (LW: 7)
16. Lamoni (8-1/2-0): The Demons got a very nice win on the road over Twin Cedars last night. They’ve won five in a row with their only loss to Central Decatur. (LW: 14)
17. Kuemper Catholic (3-6/1-2): Kuemper stays put after losses to Heelan and St. Albert and a win over Greene County. (LW: 17)
18. Sidney (4-3/1-0): That two-point loss to Johnson-Brock looks better and better. They’ve also taken Ls to Stanton and Falls City Sacred Heart, and they are likely (hopefully) going to be completely healthy in 2022 as they make another run through the corner. (LW: 19)
19. Mount Ayr (4-4/1-1): The Raiderettes fell to Wayne and rolled Worth County this past week. They continue to do the ol’ lose-win-lose-win-lose-win pattern. (LW: 18)
20. Twin Cedars (7-3/1-1): Their six-game win streak came to an end last night in a tight battle with Lamoni. The Sabers only other losses came in late November and early December to Wayne and Pleasantville. (LW: NR)
