(KMAland) -- The girls basketball season began on November 19th, and we’ve seen enough now to start putting some teams in order. Here is the first version of the KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
To start the year, Glenwood and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton are at the top, and I'm not too sure we'll see much movement there throughout the year. The rankings...
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (3-1): So they lost to the top team in Class 5A. It happens. Kudos to them for playing that game. Madison Camden could be back before the next Power Rankings. Scaaarrrrry.
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-0): The Warriors handled Lewis Central by 20 points, which is the difference between No. 2 and 3. Three players are averaging 11.0 or more, including Payton Hardy, who is doing everything. (18.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 5.0 APG, 4.0 SPG)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (5-0): They’ve put together nice wins over Unity Christian, Cherokee, Lewis Central and Sioux City East among their first five games. About as an impressive of a start as you’re going to find.
4. Lewis Central (3-2): The Titans can’t go any higher than this just yet due to their losses to SBL and Heelan, but those two games prepared them for last night’s overtime win over 4A No. 2 Indianola.
5. Sioux City East (3-1): The Black Raiders’ lone loss came to Heelan (by 9) this past Friday. They’ve followed with dominant wins over Gilbert and Thomas Jefferson. Five players are averaging 8.7 points or more.
6. LeMars (1-3): The Bulldogs lost their first three games – to Spencer, Unity Christian and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. They responded with a huge win last night over Abraham Lincoln. It’s not going to get any easier with Western Christian and Heelan up next.
7. Abraham Lincoln (2-2): AL is another that is getting plenty of stiff tests in the early going, losing to Glenwood and LeMars but beating a Shenandoah team that has not lost since. Speaking of…
8. Shenandoah (4-1): The Fillies have wins over two teams that were state-ranked at the time (Underwood and Harlan), and they’re on a four-game win streak. They have a bunch of complementary pieces that really seem to fit well together. State-ranked by the end of the week?
9. Denison-Schleswig (3-2): The Monarchs actually played Glenwood really well last night, holding Jenna Hopp below 26 points for the first time this year (and actually below double figures). Defense might be the calling card for a group that came in a little unknown.
10. Harlan (3-1): The Cyclones’ lone loss came against Shenandoah at home last week. They’ve bounced back with a nice road win over Kuemper Catholic. Denison-Schlewig and Glenwood are looming between now and next week’s rankings.
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-0): Four players are averaging over 11.0 points or more, another is at 7.3 per game and they’re winning by an average of 52.3 points per game. Yep, that’s the No. 1 team.
2. Nodaway Valley (3-2): There is at least one known truth about Nodaway Valley: More often than not – against an area team – they’re going to have the two best players on the floor in Maddax DeVault and Lindsey Davis. The losses to Springville and Westwood don’t scare me too much, given all that they had to replace around those two (and the quality of the opponent). They’ll figure it out.
3. Underwood (3-1): As it turns out, their one-point loss at Shenandoah isn’t too bad. And you know what? If the Eagles don’t shoot 2/19 from the free throw line, they win that game. They missed seven more free throws in that game than they did in their next two.
4. Treynor (3-1): The Nos. 3 and 4 spots are as close as you can get. A big win for Treynor last night in taking a 17-point victory at Audubon. Sophomore Alexa Schwartz’s breakout (19.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.3 SPG, 2.7 APG) has commenced.
5. Woodbine (4-0): Aggressive? Maybe. The Tigers, though, have been outstanding in passing tests against CAM, East Mills and Boyer Valley in their last three games. Turns out Charlie Pryor (13.0 PPG, 5.5 SPG) isn’t just a pitcher.
6. Logan-Magnolia (4-0): The Panthers have allowed no more than 39 points, and they’ve got three players – Mya Moss, Ava Goldsmith and Macanna Guritz – averaging at least 12.3 points per game.
7. St. Albert (3-1): They don’t have the full complement of players just yet, and there were some that decided not to go out. Still, Dick Wettengel has his Saintes playing some solid basketball with a big win coming over Creston last night.
8. Martensdale-St. Marys (7-0): The Blue Devils haven’t played the toughest schedule in the world, but they’ve absolutely dominated in outscoring their foes by an average of 28.4 points per game.
9. Lenox (4-0): The Tigers went to a regional final behind a great senior class last season, and they’ve simply replaced them with a freshman group that already has wins over Clarinda and Mount Ayr. Sadie Cox is averaging 18.7 points, 16.0 rebounds, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks.
10. CAM (4-1): The Cougars responded from their loss to Woodbine with wins by 40, 20 and 50. Ok, ok, ok…
11. Stanton (3-0): Stanton’s nearly 30-point win over Sidney on Friday evening was a statement beyond words. The early-season line for Marleigh Johnson: 18.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.3 SPG, 4.0 APG.
12. Audubon (2-1): The Wheelers are another team that will have two elite players on the floor at (almost) all times. Aleah Hermansen (19.0 PPG, 4.0 SPG) and Jaci Christensen (11.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG) are both off to fine starts.
13. Central Decatur (2-2): Love the early looks of this Cardinals team, which handed Lamoni their only loss of the season on Monday. Seniors Lauren Martin (12.3 PPG) and Hallee Hamilton (10.8 PPG) and junior Layni Masters (10.0 PPG) are all in double figures.
14. Lamoni (4-1): Abby Martin is doing some nasty stuff in the early going, averaging 23.4 points per game while shooting 54.7 from the field and 40.0 from 3.
15. Wayne (4-1): Could they be for real? The Falcons held Southeast Warren’s high-scoring Josie Hartman to just seven points and their team to just 26 last night. The tough thing is Emily Jones likely won’t play this season after a huge junior year.
16. East Mills (4-1): The Wolverines lost to Woodbine but so has everybody that tried to match up with the Tigers this year. Emily Williams is averaging 18 points and nine boards per game.
16. Southeast Warren (4-1): Southeast Warren took their first L last night, otherwise I was kind of prepared to have them in the top 10. Despite a tough night last evening, Josie Hartman is averaging 23.2 points and shooting 52.9% from the field.
17. Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-2): Color me intrigued with this team. They’ve probably done exactly what was expected of them so far this year. Matchups at Woodbine and Exira/EHK await.
18. Sidney (1-2): The Cowgirls came out firing with games against Johnson-Brock and Stanton. Not easy. They followed with a win over an East Atchison team that has won a lot of games over the last several years and figures to do so again this year. Up next? Class D2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart. Gulp.
19. Mount Ayr (2-3): The Raiderettes have nice wins over Southwest Valley and Clarke during a challenging start to the season. Maddie Stewart is averaging 17.5 points and 6.0 steals per game.
20. Glidden-Ralston (1-1): Hard to know too much at this point. The win over Ar-We-Va was probably expected and the loss to Exira/EHK…well, that’s going to happen, too. Given their history, I’d figure they will be competitive in most other games throughout the year. But for now, we don’t know a ton.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.