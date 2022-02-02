(KMAland) -- For the second straight week, there's a new No. 1 in 3A/4A/5A. Eleven total teams moved up while AHSTW, Glidden-Ralston and Sioux City West moved into the latest KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
Here are the latest rankings with the ranking, team (overall record/record in the last week), the summary and last week’s ranking.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (12-6/3-0): It has been a wild last couple weeks with Glenwood, Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton all taking losses. You know who hasn’t lost? It’s this Sioux City East team, which beat Glenwood on January 22nd and SBL on Monday. Right now, nobody in this group is playing better than the Black Raiders. (LW: 3)
2. Glenwood (13-3/0-1): The Rams played just one game in the last week, and it was a loss last night to Millard South. That’s not so bad. Let’s move them right under East – the only KMAland team they’ve lost to this year. (LW: 4)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-3/1-1): Their seven-game win streak was snapped on Monday when they lost to Sioux City East. However, the Warriors are certainly playing some of the best basketball in the area. (LW: 2)
4. Sioux City West (4-12/2-0): Let’s get weird! The Wolverines have all of four wins this year, but the volatility of these rankings are a wonderful thing. They won AT Bishop Heelan Catholic on Friday and then rolled to an 18-point win over AL on Monday. For now, they belong in this spot. (LW: NR)
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic (16-2/2-1): I can’t drop the Crusaders any further than this. The surprising loss to Sioux City West raised some eyebrows, but they bounced right back with a 20-point win at Western Christian and then rolled past TJ. (LW: 1)
6. Harlan (12-7/2-1): The Cyclones rolled to a dominant win over Creston on the road, fell hard to Winterset on the road and then took another dominant win over a Hawkeye Ten foe in Kuemper last night. (LW: 5)
7. Lewis Central (11-7/1-1): The Titans split their two games this past week with a win over Kuemper and a tight loss at ADM. The only movement comes thanks to all the wildness around them. (LW: 6)
8. Abraham Lincoln (9-8/1-2): While the Lynx did lose two of their three games this past week, falling to SBL and Sioux City West, they still have won four of their past six. Huge chance against Sioux City East on Friday. (LW: 7)
9. Denison-Schleswig (8-9/1-1): The Monarchs have taken some lumps of late against a very difficult schedule. They did find the win column against Shenandoah on Friday night, though. Hail to the bus driver on that one. (LW: 8)
10. LeMars (8-10/2-0): The Bulldogs did exactly what they were expected to do this week, which is probably more than some other teams can say. They took care of TJ and Sioux City North at home. Props. (LW: 9)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (17-1/2-1): The Spartans took their first loss of the season, but it was to a highly-ranked higher class school in Panorama. And then they bounced back with 41 and 29-point wins. They’re just fine. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (17-1/2-0): Our weekly check-in on that Treynor defense. Yep, still good. They allowed 42 total points in eight quarters this past week. (LW: 2)
3. Martensdale-St. Marys (17-1/3-0): Like Exira/EHK, MSTM’s only loss is a tight one to Panorama. Like Exira/EHK, they’ve bounced back. They beat Lenox, Bedford and Southeast Warren by 8, 38 and 27 in the last week. (LW: 3)
4. Underwood (16-2/3-0): No issues for the Eagles again this past week. They rolled to wins over Red Oak and Tri-Center and got a narrow escape at Audubon. The win streak is up to seven. (LW: 4)
5. Nodaway Valley (17-3/3-0): This particular win streak is up to 12, although Mount Ayr did put a little scare into them last night. A win is a win is a win, especially when you do it on the road. (LW: 5)
6. St. Albert (13-5/2-1): The Saintes haven’t lost to a team that could be ranked in the 1A/2A rankings since December 13th (Underwood). And actually, that’s their only loss against a 1A/2A KMAland team this year. Their 60-33 win over Logan-Magnolia was very impressive. (LW: 6)
7. Stanton (19-0/4-0): What a week for the Viqueens. They clinched the Corner Conference regular season championship, and they picked up a really impressive 11-point win over CAM. They are for real. (LW: 9)
8. CAM (14-4/2-1): The Cougars’ only losses since December 3rd have come against Exira/EHK (twice) and Stanton. (LW: 7)
9. Woodbine (15-2/2-0): The Tigers will get a second shot at Exira/EHK on Friday. A likely eight-game win streak will also be on the line. (LW: 8)
10. Audubon (13-7/1-1): The Wheelers have been playing some outstanding basketball over the last month of the season. They’ve lost by 5 to Exira/EHK, to 3 by Treynor and by 2 to Underwood. They also nabbed a 13-point road win over Logan-Magnolia and have won eight of 11. (LW: 11)
11. Central Decatur (11-7/4-0): Brilliant week for the Cardinals, which beat Southeast Warren, Southwest Valley, Mount Ayr and Wayne. And they did them all by double digits. (LW: 12)
12. Lenox (14-4/2-1): Lenox made a run at Martensdale-St. Marys in their first game of the week, falling by eight. They followed with dominant wins over Wayne and East Union. (LW: 13)
13. Sidney (12-6/3-0): The Cowgirls’ solid play in 2022 keeps on keeping on. They rolled through Griswold, Bedford and Fremont-Mills this week. They’ve won seven of their past eight. (LW: 14)
14. East Mills (15-4/2-0): Another solid week for East Mills, which rolled through West Harrison and Griswold. (LW: 15)
15. Coon Rapids-Bayard (10-9/2-1): The Crusaders just went through a 12-day period where they combined to play CAM, Woodbine and Exira/EHK four times. And those have been their only area losses since December 15th. (LW: 16)
16. Mount Ayr (9-8/1-2): The Raiderettes have been playing some strong basketball of late, and it nearly paid off with a major upset last night. They have won four of their past seven and six of their past 10 with their only losses to Nodaway Valley (twice), Lenox and Central Decatur. (LW: 17)
17. Lamoni (17-2/2-0): It’s time for the Demons to separate themselves from that loss to East Union on the third day of the New Year. The fact is, they’ve responded perfectly with largely dominant performances since then. They’ve won nine straight and have a really fun matchup with Lenox tomorrow night. (LW: 20)
18. AHSTW (7-12/1-0): The Vikings got one game in over the past week, and it kind of threw this top 20 up on its head. That win was a six-point victory over Logan-Magnolia, and since that was their most recent game it’s hard to argue they don’t belong ahead of their WIC counterpart. (LW: NR)
19. Logan-Magnolia (12-7/0-3): I think this is a case of the Panthers just having a very difficult schedule wear on them. They have now lost five straight to Treynor, Underwood, St. Albert, Audubon and the aforementioned AHSTW. (LW: 10)
20. Glidden-Ralston (8-8/2-1): The Wildcats are back in after a trio of consecutive wins before last night’s loss to Woodbine. In all, they’ve won five of their last eight. (LW: NR)
