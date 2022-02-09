(KMAland) -- One final KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings of the season has moves up for Stanton, East Mills, Underwood, Martensdale-St. Marys, Sioux City West and Heelan & moves in for Creston and Southeast Warren.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
Here are the latest rankings with the ranking, team (overall record/record in the last week), the summary and last week’s ranking.
KMALAND GIRLS CLASS 3A/4A/5A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (14-6/2-0): Sioux City East has won seven consecutive games, and they are really hitting their stride with dominant wins at AL and at home against LeMars. (LW: 1)
2. Glenwood (15-4/2-1): The Rams took a loss to one of the best Class A teams in Nebraska (Fremont), but they handled a pair of Council Bluffs teams (LC & St. Albert) in their other two times out. (LW: 2)
3. Sioux City West (7-12/3-0): They are still moving up! The Wolverines beat LeMars, South Sioux City and Sioux City North in the last week. And the week before, as you know, they beat Heelan. This has been some kind of turnaround. (LW: 4)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (18-2/2-0): They have responded to their loss to Sioux City West by winning their next four, escaping some tight battles with SBL and AL. (LW: 5)
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-4/2-1): The lone loss for the Warriors this week was a five-point defeat at Heelan. (LW: 3)
6. Harlan (14-7/2-0): A big win for the Cyclones over Lewis Central on the road this past Friday keeps them right here at No. 6. They also took down Atlantic in dominant fashion last night. (LW: 6)
7. Lewis Central (11-10/0-3): Tough week for the Titans with losses to Harlan, Glenwood and Blair. Still, they can’t drop for playing a tough slate. (LW: 7)
8. Abraham Lincoln (9-11/0-3): Same kind of story as LC with the Lynx losing to Heelan, Sioux City East and Elkhorn North. (LW: 8)
9. Denison-Schleswig (9-11/1-2): The Monarchs went outside the area for their losses (to Carroll and Boone). They also fought to a win over Atlantic. (LW: 9)
10. Creston (11-9/2-0): We are rewarding the Panthers for winning this week. Not only did they win, they dominated Red Oak and Clarinda on the road. They’ve won three in a row and six of their last eight. (LW: NR)
KMALAND GIRLS CLASS 1A/2A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (20-1/3-0): The Spartans have not moved out of this spot all season long. They’re very good is the reason for that. (LW: 1)
2. Martensdale-St. Marys (20-1/3-0): This has been a tremendous season for the Blue Devils, which finished an undefeated run through a tough POI last night. (LW: 3)
3. Underwood (19-2/3-0): The big win was the 11-point victory at home over Treynor last night, grabbing a share of the Western Iowa Conference and winning the aggregate score against a team they just may see again very soon. (LW: 4)
4. Treynor (19-2/2-1): They will enter the postseason on the heels of the Eagles with a chance to avenge last night’s loss with another trip to state. (LW: 2)
5. Nodaway Valley (18-3/1-0): The Wolverines have won 13 consecutive games entering the postseason. They hope it’s another long run to Des Moines. (LW: 5)
6. Stanton (21-0/2-0): The Viqueens got a serious push from Lenox, but Jenna Stephens’ heroics saved the day. The next season begins tomorrow. (LW: 7)
7. St. Albert (13-7/0-2): No fault in losing to Glenwood and Treynor, but Stanton deserves to keep on moving since they keep on winning. Still, this Saintes team is going to be a very, very tough out. (LW: 6)
8. CAM (17-4/3-0): Another perfect week for the Cougars, which has won five in a row, including an impressive three-point win over Audubon this past week. (LW: 8)
9. Woodbine (18-3/3-1): Woodbine fired their shot at Exira/EHK, and they nearly pulled it off. They stay put for this week. (LW: 9)
10. Audubon (14-8/1-1): A tough, tight loss to CAM, but the Wheelers are still playing some fantastic basketball with their only losses since January 6th coming by 5, 3, 2 and 3 to teams ranked ahead of them. (LW: 10)
11. Central Decatur (13-8/2-1): The Cardinals’ lone loss of the week came to Martensdale-St. Marys. No harm there. They responded with wins over South Harrison and Clarke. (LW: 11)
12. Lenox (15-6/1-2): Lenox showed they can play with most anybody in the last week, nearly handing the Viqueens their lone loss of the season. Their other loss was a tough one at home to Nodaway Valley. Nice win over Lamoni, too. (LW: 12)
13. East Mills (17-4/2-0): The Wolverines are playing some of their best basketball of late, including a big win over Sidney last night. (LW: 14)
14. Sidney (14-8/2-2): The Cowgirls nabbed a couple dominant wins before falling to two very good teams on the road in Nodaway Valley (MO) and East Mills. (LW: 13)
15. Coon Rapids-Bayard (13-9/3-0): The Crusaders are playing very, very well of late, including a trio of wins over Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston and Paton-Churdan this week. They’ve ripped off wins in five of their last six. (LW: 15)
16. Mount Ayr (11-9/2-1): The Raiderettes showed what they’re capable of last night in battling with MSTM for most of the night. They also rolled past Bedford and I-35 earlier in the week. (LW: 16)
17. Lamoni (18-4/1-2): Lamoni handled Murray, but they were unable to get past a couple road tests this week in Lenox and Centerville. Still, I can’t drop them for that. (LW: 17)
18. AHSTW (8-13/1-1): The Vikes are very much improved through the course of the season. They gave Treynor a scare for a half before a 16-point win at Tri-Center last night. Could be a sleeper to watch in the postseason. (LW: 18)
19. Logan-Magnolia (14-7/2-0): It was a bounce back week for the Panthers, which handled business against IKM-Manning and Riverside. Let’s see if that momentum can carry into the tourney trail. (LW: 19)
20. Southeast Warren (13-8/2-0): The Warhawks won a pair of games without star Josie Hartman this week, so I’m going to give them the final spot. Their only losses since December 10th have come to Mount Ayr, CD (twice), MSTM (twice), Lenox and Nodaway Valley. (LW: NR)
