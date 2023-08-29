(KMAland) -- Harlan and Savannah won team championships while Lindsey Sonderman and Mya Wray took individual titles in KMAland girls cross country on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown below.
SHENANDOAH EARLY BIRD
The Harlan girls claimed the individual and team championships. Check out the complete recap linked here.
DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES INVITATIONAL
Atlantic had the highest area finish in sixth place with 166 points. Claire Pellett was the top Trojans runner in eighth with a time of 20:55.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
SPOOFHOUND INVITATIONAL
Savannah had 24 points and East Atchison posted 31 to finish in first and second, respectively, at the Spoofhound Invitational.
Mya Wray of Platte Valley claimed the individual championship with a winning time of 21:23.66. Norah Watkins of Rock Port was next in 22:37.26, and Allison Riley of Platte Valley rounded out the top three in 23:20.93. Creston’s Payton Davis was next with 23:55.03, and Maryville’s Nyah Davis ran 24:21.97 in fifth.
The rest of the top eight went Mylie Holtman of Platte Valley, Reese Strunk from Creston and Mound City’s Kayte Pankau while Mound City’s Abigail Atkins was 11th, East Atchison’s Jayla Irvine ran 12th and Platte Valley had Emalee Langford in 15th.
Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
PLATTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL
The Auburn girls picked up a second place team finish behind Liston Crotty’s runner-up in Plattsmouth. The Bulldogs had 36 points while Crotty ran 21:07.45 in second place. Teammate Kristen Billings was fifth in 21:44.61, and Lilyan Becker came in 11th.
Plattsmouth took third with 50 points while Abraham Lincoln came in seventh. Blue Devils freshman Mallory Robbins was third in 21:22.69.
Other top-15 finishers from the area included Plattsmouth’s Peyton Aughenbaugh in 14th. View the complete results from the meet below.
DAKOTA VALLEY INVITATIONAL
Sioux City East and Sioux City West picked up fourth and fifth place finishes, respectively, at Dakota Valley. The Black Raiders had 53 points and Wolverines scored 93.
Emma Scott led the way for East with at time of 24:05.35 in sixth place while Jordyn Wilson was eighth for the Black Raiders.
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
NORTH PLATTE (MO) INVITATIONAL
South Holt’s Olivia Prussman led the way for the area with a 13th-place finish in a time of 15:51.1.
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.