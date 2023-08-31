(KMAland) -- AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia's Allysen Johnsen and Kuemper's Marie Dea were meet champions in KMAland girls cross country on Thursday.
Check out the full rundown below.
LOGAN-MAGNOLIA MEET
AHSTW edged Logan-Magnolia and Denison-Schleswig to win the meet, scoring 67 points to the Panthers’ 68 and Monarchs’ 71. Boyer Valley had 75 to take a close fourth, and Heartland Christian posted 118 in fifth.
Logan-Magnolia sophomore Allysen Johnsen ran to the win in 18:25.88 while teammate Madison Sporrer was second in 18:47.72. Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik was third with a time of 19:31.39.
AHSTW was led by Bella Lamp in sixth place while Rylie Knop took eighth and Ava Paulsen ran 11th. Denison-Schleswig’s Alexa Tremblay was fourth, and Heartland Christian’s Grace Steinmetz rounded out the top five.
Boyer Valley’s Mariah Falkena came in seventh, Reagan Garrison of IKM-Manning placed ninth and Lilly Irwin of Underwood was 10th. Others in the top 15: Keira Diehm of Heartland Christian (12th), St. Albert’s Maura Ryan (13th), Abby Mandel of Boyer Valley (14th) and Emily Albertsen of IKM-Manning (15th).
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
WEST CENTRAL VALLEY WILDCAT CLASSIC
Kuemper Catholic finished a close second with 50 points behind the 49 put up by Interstate 35. Ankeny Christian was third with 86.
Kuemper’s Marie Dea was the champion in 22:31.71 while Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Michelle Wilson was third in 23:56.59. Kuemper’s Julie Kanne also had a fifth-place finish.
Nodaway Valley’s Jazz Christensen, Ankeny Christian’s Belle Oshirak and Kuemper’s Addie Davis ran 7-8-9.
Find complete results from the meet linked here.
WAYNE INVITATIONAL
Martensdale-St. Marys and Central Decatur finished second and third, respectively, with 58 and 59 points. Mount Ayr was fifth with 113.
Karson Oberender led area runners in second place with a time of 21:05.46. Central Decatur’s Taylor Leahy had a fifth-place run, Southeast Warren’s Ady Mason came in sixth, Martensdale-St. Marys’ Maclaine German was seventh and Addy Schreck of Central Decatur placed 10th.
Others in the top 15 from area included Penelope Wearmouth of Martensdale-St. Marys (11th), Jillian Valencia of East Union (12th) and Central Decatur’s Makenna Perkins (13th).
Find the complete results from the meet below.
CONCORDIA INVITATIONAL
Ashland-Greenwood had 41 points in third place. Zoey Smith had a time of 24:52.01 to take ninth. Mira Comstock also had a 12th-place run for the Bluejays.
View the complete results linked here.
DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST INVITATIONAL
Nebraska City had 69 points in fourth place at the Douglas County West Invitational.
Louisville’s Sienna Stephens was the KMAland-leader with a seventh place finish in 23:07.66. Nebraska City’s Malayna Madsen came in 10th while teammate Josslyn Crispin was 12th.
View the complete results linked here.