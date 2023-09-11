(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Raenna Henke won in Red Oak, East Atchison & Mya Wray were victorious in Tarkio and results from Ballard and Pleasantville in the KMAland girls cross country recap from Monday.
Check out the full rundown below.
RED OAK INVITATIONAL
Clarinda had 31 points to win the meet championship while Riverside scored 45 in second and Creston had 74 in third. Red Oak totaled 88 points in fourth place, and Southwest Valley finished in fifth with 135.
Raenna Henke of Clarinda won the individual championship with a time of 20:40.96. Shenandoah’s Hailey Egbert took second in 21:03.31, and Riverside’s Carly Henderson rounded out the top three with a time of 22:03.15.
Hannah Wilson from Fremont-Mills finished in fourth, and Elaina Hesse of Clarinda took fifth. Others from Clarinda in the top 15 included Riley King (6th), Alexa Barnes (13th), Charlotte Gerdts (14th) and Kambry Gordon (15th).
Creston’s Payton Davis and Reese Strunk were seventh and ninth, respectively, and Riverside’s Bailey Richardson, Lydia Erickson and Becca Cody ran eighth, 10th and 11th. Red Oak’s Marlee Perrien was a 12th-place finisher for the Tigers.
View the complete results from the meet below.
MIKE CARR INVITATIONAL (AT BALLARD)
The Atlantic girls scored 92 points and finished in third place of the Class B meet. Claire Pellett led the Trojans in second place with a time of 19:49.2. Belle Berg also had a solid run for Atlantic in ninth place.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
TARKIO INDIAN CROSS COUNTRY RUN
East Atchison won the team championship with 25 points while Mound City was second with 31.
Mya Wray of Platte Valley was the individual champion with a winning time of 20:30. Rock Port’s Norah Watkins ran 21:47 in second, and Platte Valley’s Allison Riley rounded out the top three with a time of 23:00.
East Atchison won the team title with top-14 finishes from Brooklyn Wennihan (9th), Abbie Harms (11th), Bella Bywater (12th), Kendal Straub (13th) and Alexis Bywater (14th). Mound City’s Kayte Pankau and Abigail Atkins took fifth and sixth, respectively. Essex placed Ella Sandahl in seventh, South Holt’s Olivia Prussman came in eighth and Alexis Barnett of Sidney was 10th.
Check out the complete results from the meet below.
PLEASANTVILLE INVITATIONAL
Central Decatur was the top-finishing KMAland team at the meet with 82 points in third place. Martensdale-St. Marys had 128 in fourth.
Karson Oberender of Martensdale-St. Marys had another strong night with a runner-up finish in a time of 19:54.30. Southeast Warren’s Kaleigh Harvey was fourth and Addy Schreck of Central Decatur rounded out the top five.
Southeast Warren’s Ady Mason claimed sixth, Martensdale-St. Marys’ Maclaine German placed ninth and Taylor Leahy of Central Decatur was 11th.
View the complete results linked here.