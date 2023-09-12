(KMAland) -- AHSTW, Allysen Johnsen and Lindsey Sonderman all ran to wins in KMAland girls cross country on Tuesday.
Check out the full recap from meets at Avoca, Storm Lake, Moville and Oskaloosa.
AHSTW MEET
The AHSTW girls won their home meet with 45 points to out-do Treynor’s 51 and Earlham’s 59. Heartland Christian was fourth with 82, and Exira/EHK rounded out the top five with 120.
Allysen Johnsen and Madison Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia went 1-2 in the race, finishing with times of 18:34.7 and 18:59.9, respectively. Treynor’s Alyssa Kulesa was third with a time of 19:25.4, and Stefi Beisswenger ran in fifth for Audubon.
AHSTW’s Bella Lamp, Ava Paulsen and Rylie Knop led the team championship for the Vikings with finishes in sixth, 12th and 14th, respectively. IKM-Manning’s Raegan Garrison came in seventh, and Heartland Christian’s Grace Steinmetz and Keira Diehm were eighth and ninth with Adyson Lapel of Woodbine running 10th.
Others from the area in the top 15: Maura Ryan of St. Albert (11th) and Exira/EHK’s Michelle Wilson (15th). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
STORM LAKE MEET
Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman won the individual championship in Storm Lake, helping the Cyclones to a third place finish and 101 points. Sonderman ran a 19:11.00 to win the race in dominant fashion.
Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik was second in 20:04.28, and Harlan freshman Allie Anderson was next for KMAland finishers in seventh. Denison-Schleswig’s Alexa Tremblay ran ninth in the race.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
WOODBURY CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
The Sioux City East girls finished in second place with 50 points while Sioux City North was third with 66, Sergeant Bluff-Luton took fourth with 99 and Sioux City West ended up in fifth with 106.
Sioux City West’s Bailee Hansen ran 22:47.05 to lead KMAland conference runners in third place. Sioux City East’s Jordyn Wilson (5th), Emma Scott (6th), Jacyi Lockamy (10th) and Lilin Kamm (15th) were also in the top 15 to lead the Black Raiders.
Other area runners in the top 15: Joslyn Vogt (9th), Kaylee Olson (12th) and Khloe Eliesa (14th) — all of Sioux City North.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
OSKALOOSA MEET
Twin Cedars’ Shyanne Evans was the top runner from the area in the meet, finishing in 69th. View the complete results from the meet linked here.