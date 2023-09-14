(KMAland) -- Hannah Wilson, Kaleigh Harvey and Hailey Hengtgen were area individual winners while Creston, Central Decatur and Palmyra took team titles in KMAland girls cross country on Thursday.
PANORAMA MEET
SOUTHWEST VALLEY INVITATIONAL
Central Decatur had 21 points while Red Oak finished with 41, Southwest Valley had 72 and Stanton posted 94 to round out the scoring.
Fremont-Mills junior Hannah Wilson ran to the individual championship in 21:08.50. Central Decatur’s Addy Schreck was the champion’s top finisher in third with a run of 23:14.40. Other Cardinals in the top 15 were Taylor Leahy (6th), Makenna Perkins (7th) and Aubri Perkins (10th).
East Union’s Jillian Valencia was fourth while Ella Sandahl of Essex was fifth. Red Oak’s Maddy Lopez, Marlee Perrien and Lainey Klepinger ran tight in 8th, 9th and 11th, respectively, and Greenly Ramsey of Lenox placed 12th. Sidney’s Alexis Barrett was 13th, Stanton’s Meredith Roberts came in 14th and Josie Millikan of Griswold took 15th.
BLAIR INVITATIONAL
Lewis Central had a third-place finish in Blair with 56 points while Abraham Lincoln claimed a 10th-place team finish.
The Titans were led by Ava Bussey, who came in eighth place. Delayna Reese also had a solid finish for the Titans in 11th while teammate Madelyn Hoss came in 14th.
INTERSTATE 35 INVITATIONAL
Creston had 28 points to win the team championship at the I-35 meet. Southeast Warren finished 1-2 with Kaleigh Harvey (23:32.16) and Ady Mason (24:18.31) ahead of Creston’s third-place finisher, Payton Davis (24:46.10).
The Panthers also had strong finishes from Reese Strunk (6th), Karter Clayton (7th), Gretchen Hoepker (9th) and Abby Freeman (15th). Southeast Warren had two other medalists in Hayden Ruble (10th) and Natalie Geisler (13th).
LYNNVILLE-SULLY INVITATIONAL
SIOUX CENTRAL MEET
BENNINGTON INVITATIONAL
Auburn was second in Bennington with 43 points while Conestoga, Nebraska City and Thomas Jefferson also posted team scores in sixth, eighth and 10th.
The Bulldogs were led by Liston Crotty in third place with a time of 20:48.98. Teammate Kristen Billings came in 11th while Conestoga’s Dani Ahrens (13th), Louisville’s Sienna Stephens (14th) and Lilyan Becker of Auburn (15th) were others in the top 15.
COLO-NESCO INVITATIONAL
Ankeny Christian had a third-place finish with 50 points. Belle Oshirak had a time of 23:51.71 in third place to lead ACA while Jessica Schoening took 13th.
PLATTE COUNTY CHRIS STUBBS INVITATIONAL
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD INVITATIONAL
Palmyra had 24 points and won another team championship behind individual champion Hailey Hengtgen, who ran a 21:09.81.
Ashland-Greenwood and Zoey Smith both had fourth-place finishes on the day for the Bluejays. Palmyra’s Erin Chambers (5th), Kinsley Havranek (7th) and Bella Chambers (15th) were also top-15 finishers. Ashland-Greenwood’s Mira Comstock was another medalist in 12th.
HIAWATHA INVITATIONAL
The Falls City contingent was led by a medalist run from Jennifer Sweeney, who came in 11th place.
FILLMORE CENTRAL MEET
