(KMAland) -- Maryville and Savannah were both in action in KMAland girls cross country Saturday. 

SOUTHERN STAMPEDE (AT MISSOURI SOUTHERN)

Maryville's Katherine Pohren dropped a time of 20:28.08 to finish 16th. Meah Schommer also finished in the top 100, taking 99th in 23:51.97. Ellie Parsons was 117th. 

St. Pius X Invite 

Savannah was second with 34 points. Camilla Heller was third in 24:58.10 while Adycen White finished fourth in 25:20.20. Jenna O'Neill was seventh (26:11.80), Maren Heckman (28:35.40) was 11th and Abby Heastan (29:03.60) finished 12th.

