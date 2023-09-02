(KMAland) -- Glenwood’s Grace Berglund ran to an individual championship at the AL Lynx Invitational while the Rams took second as a team in KMAland girls cross country on Saturday.
Check out the full rundown below with results and recaps from meets hosted by AL, Liberty North and Beatrice.
54TH ANNUAL LYNX INVITATIONAL (HOSTED BY ABRAHAM LINCOLN)
Glenwood placed second with 43 points, finishing behind Southeast Polk’s 25 points. Denison-Schleswig was third with 77, Abraham Lincoln had 112 and Riverside totaled 128.
Grace Berglund of Glenwood ran to the championship in 21:16.00 while Lola Mendlik of Denison-Schleswig was second in 21:33.30. Glenwood also had the 8-9-10 runners in Lauren Hughes, Madelyn Berglund and Breckyn Petersen.
Other area runners in the top 15: Alexa Tremblay of Denison-Schleswig (11th), Grace Steinmetz of Heartland Christian (12th) and Abraham Lincoln's KayLynn Kepler Thomason (15th).
Check out the complete results below.
TIM NIXON INVITATIONAL (AT LIBERTY NORTH)
Savannah was the only area school at the meet. The Savages were led by Camilla Heller in 27th place with a time of 23:05.20.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
BEATRICE INVITATIONAL
Syracuse was the only area team at the meet. The Rockets were led by Claire Noerrlinger in 18th place with a time of 23:00.40.
View the results linked here.