(KMAland) -- Lewis Central’s Ava Bussey, Lo-Ma’s Madison Sporrer and Platte Valley’s Mya Wray all won individual titles while Treynor won their home championship in KMAland girls cross country on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown below.
GARY MEYER INVITATIONAL (AT LEMARS)
Lewis Central’s Ava Bussey claimed an individual championship in LeMars with a time of 20:05.46. Sioux City North’s Hanna Johnson took a strong third place finish in 20:35.01.
The Titans also had strong runs from Delayna Reese (8th) and Madelyn Hoss (10th). Brooklyn Stanley (11th), Scarlett Walsh (12th) and Addison Bertrand (15th) and Mackenzie DeRocher (13th) also finished among the top 15.
The team totals saw Heelan score 81 in second while Lewis Central finished third with 93.
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
TREYNOR INVITATIONAL
The Treynor girls claimed the championship at their home meet, edging past AHSTW by a 57 to 59 margin. Logan-Magnolia was next with 71, Boyer Valley had 80 in fourth and Woodbine finished with 92 in fifth.
Madison Sporrer and Allysen Johnsen went 1-2 for Lo-Ma in the individual race, posting times of 21:14.03 and 21:41.67. Alyssa Kulesa of Treynor was third with a time of 22:13.12. Addison Murdock of Woodbine placed fifth.
Heartland Christian’s Grace Steinmetz, AHSTW’s Bella Lamp, Woodbine’s Adyson Lapel, AHSTW’s Rylie Knop and Anne Miller of Treynor ran 6 through 10. Others in the top 15 from the area included Ava Paulsen of AHSTW (11th), Quincey Schneckloth of Tri-Center (12th), Maura Ryan of St. Albert (13th), Mariah Falkena of Boyer Valley (14th) and Lilly Yochum of Tryenor (15th).
View the complete results from the meet below.
CHILLICOTHE INVITATIONAL
Platte Valley’s Mya Wray won the individual championship with a time of 21:44.40 while teammate Allison Riley was fifth. Savannah’s Camilla Heller and Adycen White also ran well in 12th and 14th, respectively. The Savages placed third with 67 points.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.