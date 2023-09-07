(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Tri-Center, Auburn and Palmyra won team titles while Raenna Henke and Liston Crotty were individual champs in KMAland girls cross country on Thursday.
Check out the full rundown below.
CLARINDA INVITATIONAL
The Atlantic girls and Clarinda’s Raenna Henke ran to victories in Clarinda on Thursday. Check out the full recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
AUDUBON INVITATIONAL
Tri-Center claimed a team championship in Audubon with 34 points to edge West Central Valley by four points. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton had 51 in third.
Exira/EHK’s Michelle Wilson was the highest finisher from the area in second place with at time of 22:24.2. Reagan Garrison of IKM-Manning took third in 22:26.4 while Quincey Schneckloth led the Tri-Center contingent in fourth. Lilly Irwin of Underwood was fifth/
Taylor Beckendorf and Emily Albertsen of IKM-Manning placed sixth and seventh, respectively, and Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger was eighth. Ally Adams of Underwood and Kaylee Lopez of Tri-Center rounded out the top 10.
Other area runners in the top 15 were Vivian Myers of Underwood (12th), Griswold’s Josie Millikan (14th) and Tri-Center’s Soleil McCool (15th).
View the complete results linked here.
WINTERSET INVITATIONAL
Martensdale-St. Marys had 80 points and finished third while Creston was fifth with 112.
Karson Oberender of Martensdale-St. Marys came in third place with a time of 20:38.14. Teammate Maclaine German added an eighth-place run. Payton Davis of Creston finished in 13th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
FAIRBURY INVITATIONAL
The Auburn girls and Liston Crotty picked up championships at Fairbury. The Bulldogs had 22 points, scoring four int eh top eight.
Crotty won the individual championship with a time of 21:25.85 while teammate Alivia Thomas was sixth. Lilyan Becker and Tayla Jones, also of Auburn, were eighth and ninth, respectively. Another Bulldog — Aleah Thomas — was 13th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
BERGAN INVITATIONAL (AT FREMONT)
Johnson County Central’s Madison VanLangingham led KMAland runners in sixth place with a time of 24:34.00. Check out the complete results from the meet below.
ARLINGTON INVITATIONAL
Conestoga’s Dani Ahrens was the runner-up at Arlington with a time of 21:17.42. Elliott Zimmerman — also of Conestoga — ran 11th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
MILFORD INVITATIONAL
The Palmyra girls claimed another team championship with 23 points. The Panthers were led by a runner-up finish from Hailey Hengtgen (21:03.60) while Erin Chambers took fourth.
Sienna Stephens of Louisville came in seventh, and Kinsley Havranek of Palmyra was eighth to round out the KMAland runners within the top 15. View the complete results linked here.