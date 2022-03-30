(Avoca) -- The CAM girls golf team competed in Avoca on Tuesday.
Reese Snyder shot a 57 for the Cougars while Mady McKee carded a 61.
Neither AHSTW nor Exira-EHK had any golfers participate.
Cloudy and becoming windy. High 46F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain and snow showers this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: March 30, 2022 @ 11:27 am
(Avoca) -- The CAM girls golf team competed in Avoca on Tuesday.
Reese Snyder shot a 57 for the Cougars while Mady McKee carded a 61.
Neither AHSTW nor Exira-EHK had any golfers participate.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.