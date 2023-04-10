Atlantic Trojans logo

(KMAland) -- Atlantic edged Kuemper Catholic and Denison-Schleswig in Hawkeye Ten action, Southwest Valley beat Red Oak in a non-conference battle and Boyer Valley paced the Rolling Valley Conference field Monday night.

Southwest Valley 212 Red Oak 236

Medalist: Miaya Fourez, Southwest Valley (50)

Runner-up: Maggie Haer, Southwest Valley (52)

Other Southwest Valley Scores: Grace Bain 54, Becca Wetzel 56, Sidney Crill 69, Kensie Fast 75

Red Oak Scores: Addey Lydon 54, Brynn Knaus 58, Ellison Johnson 61, Steph Medina 63, Emily Sebeniecher 64

Atlantic 190 Kuemper Catholic 208 Denison-Schleswig 222

Medalist: Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic (40)

Runner-up: Belle Berg, Atlantic (41)

Other Atlantic Scores: Abby Smith 46, Abby Muller 51, Lexi Noelck 52

Other Kuemper Catholic Scores: Elsa Tiefenthaler 47, Grace Tigges 56, Kendra Stork 65

Denison-Schleswig Scores: Tanna Petersen 51, Maggie Hennings 56, Emily Behnsen 56, Quinlin Bygness 59

Logan-Magnolia 224 AHSTW NTS

Medalist: Cara Ohl, Logan-Magnolia (54)

Runner-up: Jazmyn Guritz, Logan-Magnolia (54)

Other Lo-Ma Scores: Macanna Guritz 56, Mackenna Bucksbee 60, Steph Schmit 70, Brooke Johnsen 77

East Union 312 Lenox NTS

Medalist: Sara Collins, East Union (57)

Runner-up: Averie Eckles, East Union (59)

Other East Union Scores: Elizabeth Hadley 62, Gwen Nixon 64, Abbie Wuebker 70

Lenox Scores: Hadlee Christensen 77

Nodaway Valley 225 Martensdale-St. Marys 229 Mount Ayr 241 Southeast Warren NTS

Medalist: Ashlyn Gutierrez, Nodaway Valley (50)

Runner-up: Carly Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys (52)

Other Nodaway Valley Scores: Mallory Russell 63, Bella Hogan 61, Lindsey Davis 61, Delaney Blomme 67, Izzy Eisbach 73

Other MSTM Scores: Macy Steele 55, Kathryn Ballard 58, Carly Krogman 64, Abigail White 72, Priscila Palacios 76

Southeast Warren Scores: Peyton Stillabower 75, Jessica Lillig 79, Teagan Wadle 87

Wayne, Moravia, Davis County, Centerville

No Results Reported

Boyer Valley 225 Glidden-Ralston 236 CAM 302 Woodbine 333 Exira-EHK 348 Coon Rapids-Bayard 380

Medalist: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston (43)

Runner-up: Reese Snyder, CAM (45)

Boyer Valley Scores: Kylie Kepford 53, Reese Miller 53, Hayley Follmann 58, Mataya Bromert 61, Zoey Soma 68

Other Glidden-Ralston Scores: Amelia Garrett 60, Liz Lloyd 64, Ashlyn Klocke 69, Summer Toms 78

Other CAM Scores: Abby Tibken 59

Woodbine Scores: Jersey Gray 59, Valery Coakley 76

Exira-EHK Scores: Shay Burmeister 51

Coon Rapids-Bayard Scores: Summer South 83

