(KMAland) -- Atlantic edged Kuemper Catholic and Denison-Schleswig in Hawkeye Ten action, Southwest Valley beat Red Oak in a non-conference battle and Boyer Valley paced the Rolling Valley Conference field Monday night.
Southwest Valley 212 Red Oak 236
Medalist: Miaya Fourez, Southwest Valley (50)
Runner-up: Maggie Haer, Southwest Valley (52)
Other Southwest Valley Scores: Grace Bain 54, Becca Wetzel 56, Sidney Crill 69, Kensie Fast 75
Red Oak Scores: Addey Lydon 54, Brynn Knaus 58, Ellison Johnson 61, Steph Medina 63, Emily Sebeniecher 64
Atlantic 190 Kuemper Catholic 208 Denison-Schleswig 222
Medalist: Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic (40)
Runner-up: Belle Berg, Atlantic (41)
Other Atlantic Scores: Abby Smith 46, Abby Muller 51, Lexi Noelck 52
Other Kuemper Catholic Scores: Elsa Tiefenthaler 47, Grace Tigges 56, Kendra Stork 65
Denison-Schleswig Scores: Tanna Petersen 51, Maggie Hennings 56, Emily Behnsen 56, Quinlin Bygness 59
Logan-Magnolia 224 AHSTW NTS
Medalist: Cara Ohl, Logan-Magnolia (54)
Runner-up: Jazmyn Guritz, Logan-Magnolia (54)
Other Lo-Ma Scores: Macanna Guritz 56, Mackenna Bucksbee 60, Steph Schmit 70, Brooke Johnsen 77
East Union 312 Lenox NTS
Medalist: Sara Collins, East Union (57)
Runner-up: Averie Eckles, East Union (59)
Other East Union Scores: Elizabeth Hadley 62, Gwen Nixon 64, Abbie Wuebker 70
Lenox Scores: Hadlee Christensen 77
Nodaway Valley 225 Martensdale-St. Marys 229 Mount Ayr 241 Southeast Warren NTS
Medalist: Ashlyn Gutierrez, Nodaway Valley (50)
Runner-up: Carly Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys (52)
Other Nodaway Valley Scores: Mallory Russell 63, Bella Hogan 61, Lindsey Davis 61, Delaney Blomme 67, Izzy Eisbach 73
Other MSTM Scores: Macy Steele 55, Kathryn Ballard 58, Carly Krogman 64, Abigail White 72, Priscila Palacios 76
Southeast Warren Scores: Peyton Stillabower 75, Jessica Lillig 79, Teagan Wadle 87
Wayne, Moravia, Davis County, Centerville
No Results Reported
Boyer Valley 225 Glidden-Ralston 236 CAM 302 Woodbine 333 Exira-EHK 348 Coon Rapids-Bayard 380
Medalist: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston (43)
Runner-up: Reese Snyder, CAM (45)
Boyer Valley Scores: Kylie Kepford 53, Reese Miller 53, Hayley Follmann 58, Mataya Bromert 61, Zoey Soma 68
Other Glidden-Ralston Scores: Amelia Garrett 60, Liz Lloyd 64, Ashlyn Klocke 69, Summer Toms 78
Other CAM Scores: Abby Tibken 59
Woodbine Scores: Jersey Gray 59, Valery Coakley 76
Exira-EHK Scores: Shay Burmeister 51
Coon Rapids-Bayard Scores: Summer South 83