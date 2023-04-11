(KMAland) -- Atlantic and LC won H10 duals, IKM-Manning went 2-0, Tri-Center & Treynor won in the WIC, Wayne snagged a tri win and Sioux City North won an MRC meet in KMAland girls golf on Tuesday.
Atlantic 206 Glenwood 245
Medalist: Belle Berg, Atlantic (47)
Runner-up: Abby Smith, Atlantic (51)
Other Atlantic: Lexi Noelck 53, Abby Muller & Makenna Schroeder 55, McKenna Sonntag 64
Lewis Central 204 Harlan 209
Medalist: Timber Svendsen, Harlan (44)
Runner-up: Sydney Thien, Lewis Central (47)
Other Lewis Central: Maddie Tingley 51, Brooke Larsen 52, Katelyn Reed 54, Izzy Livingston 57, Marley Stacey 71
Other Harlan: Macy Mueller 53, Ella Freund 55, Kara Kenkel 57, Bela Schwery 58
Winterset 394 Clarke 441 East Union 474 Creston NTS Lenox NTS
Medalist: Jaya West, Winterset (83)
Runner-up: Makaela Downing, Creston (100)
East Union: Gwen Nixon 108, Sara Collins 115, Averie Eckels 125, Lizzie Hadley 126, Abbie Wuebker 142
Other Creston: Avery Culbertsen 136
Lenox: Hadley Christensen 136
IKM-Manning 203 Boyer Valley 233 Denison-Schleswig 239
Medalist: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (41)
Runner-up: Kylie Kepford, Boyer Valley (51)
Other IKM-Manning: Eryn Ramsey 53, Maeve Nielsen 54, Brooke Booth 55, Ella Richards 58, Maegan Williams 64
Other Boyer Valley: Reese Miller 56, Mataya Bromert 57, Zoey Soma 69, Sarah Roberts 73, Haley Follmann 76
Denison-Schleswig: Isabel Jepsen 54, Emily Bahsen 59, Maggie Hennings 60, Quinlan Bygness & Gracie Outhouse 66, Ava Pauley 69
Tri-Center 221 AHSTW NTS
Medalist: Lilly Thomas, Tri-Center (50)
Runner-up: Natalie Ausdemore, Tri-Center (51)
Other Tri-Center: Lindsay Wham 58, Kim Carlson 62, Kendra Calhoun 64, Emile Sorenson 77
Treynor 222 Missouri Valley NTS
Medalist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (43)
Runner-up: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (52)
Other Treynor: Sophi Pedersen 54, Harlie Sauser 62, Grace Alff 63, Lea Altic 64, Gabby Pote 69
Other Missouri Valley: Ava Hilts 61, Addy Vogel 73
Wayne 209 Mount Ayr 221 Melcher-Dallas
Medalist: Peyton Rhoades, Wayne (48)
Runner-up: Mallory Weehler, Mount Ayr (50)
Other Wayne: Claire Carpenter 51, Karlee Knust 53, Tara McCalsen 57, Riley Langloss 65, Emily Black 78
Other Mount Ayr: Linsie Barnes 53, Olivia Huntington 54, Kami Willis 64, Alana Doolittle 69, Ayla Murphy 74
Melcher-Dallas: Kasyn Reed & Addi Wadle 59
Mormon Trail at Central Decatur
No scores reported.
Sioux City North 200 Sioux City West 212 Abraham Lincoln 252 Thomas Jefferson 292
Medalist: Laila Petite, Sioux City North (42)
Runner-up: Jaycee Chase, Sioux City West (43)
Other Sioux City North: Mackenzie Larson 47, Kylie Hamer 55, Kendall Puetz 56, Bailey Steward 59, Kadyn Ham 72
Other Sioux City West: Brianna DelGarza 50, Kennice Medina 55, Addie Fletcher 64
Abraham Lincoln: Sam Richard 49, Kylie Gardner 66, Claire Schoening 68, Addy Schmidt 69, Emma Jedlicka 70
Thomas Jefferson: Makenzie Sivard 68, Chloe Wieland 70, Lilly Morley 73, Megan Callaway 81
Centerville Tournament
No results reported.