IKM-Manning Wolves

(KMAland) -- Atlantic and LC won H10 duals, IKM-Manning went 2-0, Tri-Center & Treynor won in  the WIC, Wayne snagged a tri win and Sioux City North won an MRC meet in KMAland girls golf on Tuesday. 

Atlantic 206 Glenwood 245 

Medalist: Belle Berg, Atlantic (47)

Runner-up: Abby Smith, Atlantic (51)

Other Atlantic: Lexi Noelck 53, Abby Muller & Makenna Schroeder 55, McKenna Sonntag 64

Lewis Central 204 Harlan 209 

Medalist: Timber Svendsen, Harlan (44)

Runner-up: Sydney Thien, Lewis Central (47)

Other Lewis Central: Maddie Tingley 51, Brooke Larsen 52, Katelyn Reed 54, Izzy Livingston 57, Marley Stacey 71

Other Harlan: Macy Mueller 53, Ella Freund 55, Kara Kenkel 57, Bela Schwery 58

Winterset 394 Clarke 441 East Union 474 Creston NTS Lenox NTS

Medalist: Jaya West, Winterset (83)

Runner-up: Makaela Downing, Creston (100)

East Union: Gwen Nixon 108, Sara Collins 115, Averie Eckels 125, Lizzie Hadley 126, Abbie Wuebker 142

Other Creston: Avery Culbertsen 136

Lenox: Hadley Christensen 136

IKM-Manning 203 Boyer Valley 233 Denison-Schleswig 239

Medalist: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (41)

Runner-up: Kylie Kepford, Boyer Valley (51)

Other IKM-Manning: Eryn Ramsey 53, Maeve Nielsen 54, Brooke Booth 55, Ella Richards 58, Maegan Williams 64

Other Boyer Valley: Reese Miller 56, Mataya Bromert 57, Zoey Soma 69, Sarah Roberts 73, Haley Follmann 76

Denison-Schleswig: Isabel Jepsen 54, Emily Bahsen 59, Maggie Hennings 60, Quinlan Bygness & Gracie Outhouse 66, Ava Pauley 69

Tri-Center 221 AHSTW NTS 

Medalist: Lilly Thomas, Tri-Center (50)

Runner-up: Natalie Ausdemore, Tri-Center (51)

Other Tri-Center: Lindsay Wham 58, Kim Carlson 62, Kendra Calhoun 64, Emile Sorenson 77

Treynor 222 Missouri Valley NTS 

Medalist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (43)

Runner-up: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (52)

Other Treynor: Sophi Pedersen 54, Harlie Sauser 62, Grace Alff 63, Lea Altic 64, Gabby Pote 69

Other Missouri Valley: Ava Hilts 61, Addy Vogel 73

Wayne 209 Mount Ayr 221 Melcher-Dallas 

Medalist: Peyton Rhoades, Wayne (48)

Runner-up: Mallory Weehler, Mount Ayr (50)

Other Wayne: Claire Carpenter 51, Karlee Knust 53, Tara McCalsen 57, Riley Langloss 65, Emily Black 78

Other Mount Ayr: Linsie Barnes 53, Olivia Huntington 54, Kami Willis 64, Alana Doolittle 69, Ayla Murphy 74

Melcher-Dallas: Kasyn Reed & Addi Wadle 59

Mormon Trail at Central Decatur

No scores reported.

Sioux City North 200 Sioux City West 212 Abraham Lincoln 252 Thomas Jefferson 292 

Medalist: Laila Petite, Sioux City North (42)

Runner-up: Jaycee Chase, Sioux City West (43)

Other Sioux City North: Mackenzie Larson 47, Kylie Hamer 55, Kendall Puetz 56, Bailey Steward 59, Kadyn Ham 72

Other Sioux City West: Brianna DelGarza 50, Kennice Medina 55, Addie Fletcher 64

Abraham Lincoln: Sam Richard 49, Kylie Gardner 66, Claire Schoening 68, Addy Schmidt 69, Emma Jedlicka 70

Thomas Jefferson: Makenzie Sivard 68, Chloe Wieland 70, Lilly Morley 73, Megan Callaway 81

Centerville Tournament 

No results reported.

