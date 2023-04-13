(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys and Boyer Valley were winners while Leah Sandin and Reese Snyder were medalists in KMAland girls golf on Thursday.
Shenandoah Fillie Invitational (Large Division) — 1. Clarinda 420, 2. Harlan 433, 3. Lewis Central 446, 4. Glenwood 463, 5. Abraham Lincoln 472, 6. Denison-Schleswig 477, Creston NTS Bedford NTS
Shenandoah Fillie Invitational (Small Division) — 1. Sidney 407, 2. Southwest Valley 445, 3. Shenandoah 450, 4. Red Oak 471, 5. Nodaway Valley 473, 6. East Union 497, 7. St. Albert 506, East Mills NTS
Griswold NTS Essex/Stanton NTS
Medalist: Leah Sandin, Essex/Stanton (51)
Runner-up: Joanna Reynolds, Griswold (52)
Other Griswold: Linsey Keiser 57
Other Essex/Stanton: Jenna Stephens 62
Martensdale-St. Marys 236 Mount Ayr 238 Central Decatur NTS
Medalist: Carly Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys (55)
Runner-up: Linsie Barnes, Mount Ayr (56)
Other Martensdale-St. Marys: Macy Steele 57, Kathryn Ballard 59, Abigail White 65, Carly Krogman 72
Other Mount Ayr: Kamryn Willis 57, Olivia Huntington 62, Mallory Weehler 63, Alana Doolittle 72, Ayla Murphy 78
Central Decatur: Courtney Olsen 63, Arianna Nopoulos 65
Clarke 193 Wayne 217 Southeast Warren 264
Medalist: Bridgette Henry, Clarke (44)
Runner-up: Sophie Davis, Clarke (49)
Wayne: Karlee Knust 52, Riley Langloss & Peyton Rhoades & Claire Carpenter 55, Tara McCaslen 57, Emily Black 73
Southeast Warren: Kate Logue 57, Teagan Wadle & Peyton Stillabower 67, Jessica Lillig 73
Boyer Valley 224 West Central Valley 295 CAM NTS Exira/EHK NTS
Medalist: Reese Snyder, CAM (44)
Runner-up: Kylie Kepford, Boyer Valley (49)
Boyer Valley: Reese Miller 53, Mataya Bromert 58, Hayley Follmann 64, Zoey Soma 65, Sarah Roberts 70
Other CAM: Abby Tibken 58
Exira/EHK: Shay Burmeister 53
Lamoni at Moravia
No score or stats reported.
Melcher-Dallas, Carlisle, PCM at Pleasantville
No score or stats reported.