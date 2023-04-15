(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic, Sidney, IKM-Manning, Riverside and Logan-Magnolia were among the winners in KMAland girls golf Friday.
Kuemper Catholic 197 Greene County 240
Medalist: Elsa Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic (44)
Runner-up: Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic (45)
Other Kuemper Catholic Scores: Ella Pick 51, Grace Tigges 57, Kendra Stork 64 f
Sidney 229 Hamburg 261 Griswold NTS
Medalist: Avery Dowling, Sidney (43)
Runner-up: Linsey Keiser, Griswold (49)
Other Sidney Scores: Sycily Baker-Hall 56, Ellah Pummel 63, Kiara Kersten 67
Hamburg Scores: Hailee Barrett 60, Gracee Thompson 65, Hilda Thompson 66, Emma Barrett 70
Other Griswold Scores: Joanna Reynolds 49
IKM-Manning 205 Tri-Center 228
Medalist: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (43)
Runner-up: Lilly Thomas, Tri-Center (49)
Other IKM-Manning Scores: Megan Williams 52, Brooke Booth 54, Maeve Nielsen 56, Ella Richards 56, Eryn Ramsey 56
Other Tri-Center Scores: Natalie Ausdemore 56, Kim Carlson 61, Kendra Calhoun 62, Candice Carlson 64, Lindsay Wham 67
Riverside 220 Underwood 234
Medalist: Adi Brink, Riverside (44)
Runner-up: Mary Stephens, Underwood (45)
Other Riverside Scores: Autumn Bennett 58, Jadyn Beckman 59, Kia Meek 59, Akia Turney 61, Molly Jacobs 71
Other Underwood Scores: Miranda Lorenzen 57, Kailynn Brecker 63, Julia Thomas 69, Amelia Lorenzen 70, Kayla Bristol 72
Logan-Magnolia 218 Treynor 244
Medalist: Cara Ohl, Logan-Magnolia (52)
Runner-up: Brooklyn Currin, Treynor (53)
Other Logan-Magnolia Scores: Mackenna Bucksbee 54, Macanna Guritz 56, Jazmyn Guritz 56, Steph Schmit 58, Brooke Johnsen 72
Other Treynor Scores: Sophi Pedersen 43, Grace Alff 62, Molly Coffman 75, Brooke Atteberry 76, Lea Altic 78
Audubon 160 AHSTW NTS
Medalist: Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (50)
Runner-up: Kacie Anthofer, Audubon (52)
Other Audubon Scores: Alexandra Asmus 58, Mari Gleason 59, Samantha Warnaca 71
Westwood at Woodbine
No Results Reported
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ogden
No Results Reported
Western Christian at LeMars
No Results Reported
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
No Results Reported