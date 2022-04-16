(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has received results from Friday's girls golf triangular between Moravia, Melcher-Dallas and Wayne.
Moravia was the victor while Wayne took second and Melcher-Dallas did not post a team score. Check out the full results below.
Moravia 262 Wayne 313 Melcher-Dallas NTS
Medalist: Reagan Dowdy, Moravia (56)
Runner-up: Clara Ballanger, Moravia (62), Addie Wadle, Melcher-Dallas (62), Kasyn Reed, Melcher-Dallas (62)
Other Moravia scores: Calista Cremeens 71, Makayla Snow 73
Wayne scores: Tara McCaslan 67, Peyton Rhoades 79, Skylar O'Brien 80, Riley Langloss 87
Other Melcher-Dallas scores: Alyse Wadle, Melcher-Dallas 77