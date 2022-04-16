Moravia Mohawks Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has received results from Friday's girls golf triangular between Moravia, Melcher-Dallas and Wayne. 

Moravia was the victor while Wayne took second and Melcher-Dallas did not post a team score. Check out the full results below. 

Moravia 262 Wayne 313 Melcher-Dallas NTS 

Medalist: Reagan Dowdy, Moravia (56)

Runner-up: Clara Ballanger, Moravia (62), Addie Wadle, Melcher-Dallas (62), Kasyn Reed, Melcher-Dallas (62)

Other Moravia scores: Calista Cremeens 71, Makayla Snow 73 

Wayne scores: Tara McCaslan 67, Peyton Rhoades 79, Skylar O'Brien 80, Riley Langloss 87

Other Melcher-Dallas scores: Alyse Wadle, Melcher-Dallas 77

