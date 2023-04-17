(KMAland) -- Clarinda broke 200, Harlan took down Kuemper, Belle Berg showed well at WDM Valley, Boyer Valley won in the RVC and East Mills, Riverside, Nod Valley, Mt Ayr, SW Valley, Wayne & Heelan also added wins in KMAland girls golf on Monday.
Clarinda 198 Lewis Central 218
Medalist: Tatum Watkins, Clarinda (44)
Runner-up: Gianna Rock, Clarinda (48)
Other Clarinda: Kamryn McCoy 51, Jorja Brown 55, Lilly Smith 64, Alli Allbaugh 71
Lewis Central: Katelyn Reed 53, Brooke Larsen & Sydney Thien 54, Marley Stacey 57, Maddie Tingley 60, Izzy Livingston 61
Harlan 208 Kuemper Catholic 217
Medalist: Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic (43)
Runner-up: Macy Mueller, Harlan (49)
Other Harlan: Ella Freund 52, Kara Kenkel 53, Timber Svendsen 54, Bela Schwery 62, Caitlin Ryan 84
Other Kuemper Catholic: Elsa Tiefenthaler 53, Grace Tigges 60, Ella Pick 61, Kendra Stork 72
WDM Valley Tournament — 10. Atlantic 403
Atlantic’s 10th place finish came behind a ninth-place showing from Belle Berg, who fired an 87 at the WDM Valley Tournament.
Atlantic scores: 9. Belle Berg 87, 36. Abby Smith 102, 45. Lexi Noelck 105, 56. Makenna Schroeder 109, 65. Abby Muller 112
Winterset Tournament — Creston NTS
Creston scores: 18. Averi Culbertson 117, 28. Kylie Matheny 132
East Mills 245 Bedford NTS
Medalist: Mallory Lang, East Mills (47)
Runner-up: Emersyn Burdic, East Mills (49)
Bedford: Kendra Sleep 60
Riverside 240 Missouri Valley 280
Medalist: Adi Brink, Riverside (46)
Runner-up: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (51)
Other Riverside: Kia Meek 61, Jaydn Beckman 65, Autumn Bennett 68, Akia Turney 79, Molly Jacobs
Other Missouri Valley: Ava Hilts 62, Addi Vogel 80, Sam Prokupek 87
Logan-Magnolia 208 Underwood 214
Medalist: Mary Stephens, Underwood (47)
Runner-up: Cara Ohl, Logan-Magnolia (47)
Other Logan-Magnolia: Macanna Guritz 51, Jazmyn Guritz 52, Mackenna Bucksbee 58, Kaitlin Wingert 60, Steph Schmit 66
Other Underwood: Amelia Lorenzen 54, Lydia Bracker 55, Julia Thomas 58, Miranda Lorenzen 60, Kailynn Brecher 65
Nodaway Valley 222 Martensdale-St. Marys 226 Lenox NTS
Medalist: Bella Hogan, Nodaway Valley (52)
Runner-up: Kathryn Ballard, Martensdale-St. Marys (53)
Other Nodaway Valley: Mallory Russell 54, Izzy Eisbach 56, Lindsey Davis 60, Brailyann Coffman 61
Other MSTM: Priscila Palacios 55, Carly Franey 57, Abigail White 61, Carly Krogman 62
Lenox: Hadlee Christensen 67
Mount Ayr 226 Central Decatur NTS Interstate 35 NTS
Medalist: Mallory Weehler, Mount Ayr (51)
Runner-up: Linsie Barnes, Mount Ayr (53)
Other Mount Ayr: Olivia Huntington & Alana Doolittle 61, Ayla Murphy 78
Central Decatur: Ari Nopoulos 59, Courtney Olsen 75
Southwest Valley 237 East Union NTS
Medalist: Becca Wetzel, Southwest Valley (54)
Wayne 242 Southeast Warren NTS Moravia NTS Mormon Trail NTS
Medalist: Tara McCaslen, Wayne (54)
Runner-up: Kate Logue, Southeast Warren (56)
Other Wayne: Karlee Knust 58, Peyton Rhodes 59, Riley Langloss & Emily Black 71
Moravia: Calista Cremeens 59
Mormon Trail: Danika Smith 73
Rolling Valley — Boyer Valley 221 Glidden-Ralston 238
Medalist: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston (43)
Runner-up: Shay Burmeister, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (44)
Boyer Valley: Kylie Kepford 46, Reese Miller 46, Hayley Follmann 58, Mandi Thomsen 71
Other Glidden-Ralston: Amelia Garrett 57, Elizabeth Lloyd 61, Summer Toms 77, Emma Ertz 85
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Summer South 77
CAM: Reese Snyder 50, Abby Tibken 69
Bishop Heelan Catholic 368 Sioux City North 385
Medalist: Alyssa Schorg, Bishop Heelan Catholic (89)
Runner-up: Delaney Peck, Bishop Heelan Catholic (89)
Other Heelan: Sidney Koob 94, Delaney Saulsbury & Karley Koob 96, Kalyn Koob 100
Sioux City North: Kylie Hamer 94, Bailey Steward 95, Mackenzie Larson 96, Laila Petite 100, Kendall Puetz 101, Hannah Hoffman 105
Hinton 198 Sioux City East 223
Medalist: Ashlyn Kramer, Hinton (42)
Runner-up: Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East (43)
Other Sioux City East: Aubrey Koch 50, Hollie Peterson & Tori Drent 65, Kaedy Junck 66, Kierra McNear 68
Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni
No stats reported.