(KMAland) -- Clarinda broke 200, Harlan took down Kuemper, Belle Berg showed well at WDM Valley, Boyer Valley won in the RVC and East Mills, Riverside, Nod Valley, Mt Ayr, SW Valley, Wayne & Heelan also added wins in KMAland girls golf on Monday.

Clarinda 198 Lewis Central 218 

Medalist: Tatum Watkins, Clarinda (44)

Runner-up: Gianna Rock, Clarinda (48)

Other Clarinda: Kamryn McCoy 51, Jorja Brown 55, Lilly Smith 64, Alli Allbaugh 71

Lewis Central: Katelyn Reed 53, Brooke Larsen & Sydney Thien 54, Marley Stacey 57, Maddie Tingley 60, Izzy Livingston 61

Harlan 208 Kuemper Catholic 217 

Medalist: Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic (43)

Runner-up: Macy Mueller, Harlan (49)

Other Harlan: Ella Freund 52, Kara Kenkel 53, Timber Svendsen 54, Bela Schwery 62, Caitlin Ryan 84

Other Kuemper Catholic: Elsa Tiefenthaler 53, Grace Tigges 60, Ella Pick 61, Kendra Stork 72

WDM Valley Tournament — 10. Atlantic 403 

Atlantic’s 10th place finish came behind a ninth-place showing from Belle Berg, who fired an 87 at the WDM Valley Tournament. 

Atlantic scores: 9. Belle Berg 87, 36. Abby Smith 102, 45. Lexi Noelck 105, 56. Makenna Schroeder 109, 65. Abby Muller 112

Winterset Tournament — Creston NTS 

Creston scores: 18. Averi Culbertson 117, 28. Kylie Matheny 132

East Mills 245 Bedford NTS 

Medalist: Mallory Lang, East Mills (47)

Runner-up: Emersyn Burdic, East Mills (49)

Bedford: Kendra Sleep 60

Riverside 240 Missouri Valley 280 

Medalist: Adi Brink, Riverside (46)

Runner-up: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (51)

Other Riverside: Kia Meek 61, Jaydn Beckman 65, Autumn Bennett 68, Akia Turney 79, Molly Jacobs

Other Missouri Valley: Ava Hilts 62, Addi Vogel 80, Sam Prokupek 87

Logan-Magnolia 208 Underwood 214 

Medalist: Mary Stephens, Underwood (47)

Runner-up: Cara Ohl, Logan-Magnolia (47)

Other Logan-Magnolia: Macanna Guritz 51, Jazmyn Guritz 52, Mackenna Bucksbee 58, Kaitlin Wingert 60, Steph Schmit 66

Other Underwood: Amelia Lorenzen 54, Lydia Bracker 55, Julia Thomas 58, Miranda Lorenzen 60, Kailynn Brecher 65

Nodaway Valley 222 Martensdale-St. Marys 226 Lenox NTS 

Medalist: Bella Hogan, Nodaway Valley (52)

Runner-up: Kathryn Ballard, Martensdale-St. Marys (53)

Other Nodaway Valley: Mallory Russell 54, Izzy Eisbach 56, Lindsey Davis 60, Brailyann Coffman 61

Other MSTM: Priscila Palacios 55, Carly Franey 57, Abigail White 61, Carly Krogman 62

Lenox: Hadlee Christensen 67

Mount Ayr 226 Central Decatur NTS Interstate 35 NTS 

Medalist: Mallory Weehler, Mount Ayr (51)

Runner-up: Linsie Barnes, Mount Ayr (53)

Other Mount Ayr: Olivia Huntington & Alana Doolittle 61, Ayla Murphy 78

Central Decatur: Ari Nopoulos 59, Courtney Olsen 75

Southwest Valley 237 East Union NTS 

Medalist: Becca Wetzel, Southwest Valley (54)

Wayne 242 Southeast Warren NTS Moravia NTS Mormon Trail NTS

Medalist: Tara McCaslen, Wayne (54)

Runner-up: Kate Logue, Southeast Warren (56)

Other Wayne: Karlee Knust 58, Peyton Rhodes 59, Riley Langloss & Emily Black 71

Moravia: Calista Cremeens 59

Mormon Trail: Danika Smith 73

Rolling Valley — Boyer Valley 221 Glidden-Ralston 238

Medalist: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston (43)

Runner-up: Shay Burmeister, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (44)

Boyer Valley: Kylie Kepford 46, Reese Miller 46, Hayley Follmann 58, Mandi Thomsen 71

Other Glidden-Ralston: Amelia Garrett 57, Elizabeth Lloyd 61, Summer Toms 77, Emma Ertz 85

Coon Rapids-Bayard: Summer South 77

CAM: Reese Snyder 50, Abby Tibken 69

Bishop Heelan Catholic 368 Sioux City North 385 

Medalist: Alyssa Schorg, Bishop Heelan Catholic (89)

Runner-up: Delaney Peck, Bishop Heelan Catholic (89)

Other Heelan: Sidney Koob 94, Delaney Saulsbury & Karley Koob 96, Kalyn Koob 100

Sioux City North: Kylie Hamer 94, Bailey Steward 95, Mackenzie Larson 96, Laila Petite 100, Kendall Puetz 101, Hannah Hoffman 105

Hinton 198 Sioux City East 223 

Medalist: Ashlyn Kramer, Hinton (42)

Runner-up: Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East (43)

Other Sioux City East: Aubrey Koch 50, Hollie Peterson & Tori Drent 65, Kaedy Junck 66, Kierra McNear 68

Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni 

No stats reported.

