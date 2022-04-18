(KMAland) -- East Mills and Bishop Heelan were winners in a weather-impacted Monday night of KMAland girls golf action.
East Mills 227 Bedford NTS
Medalist: Mallory Lang, East Mills (46)
Runner-up: Emersyn Burdic, East Mills (49)
Bishop Heelan 183 Sioux City North 187
Medalist: Avery Beller, Sioux City North (41) & Anna Fenton, Bishop Heelan (41)
Runner-up: Madi Cramer, Bishop Heelan (45)
Other Heelan scores: Ryelle Stanek 47, Alyssa Schorg 50, Delaney Saulsbury 55, Sidney Koob 57
Other SCN scores: Mackenzie Larson 46, Ireland Lanagan 49, Bailey Stewart 51, Kylie Hamer 62, Kendall Puetz 66