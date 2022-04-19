(KMAland) -- Treynor battled the weather to post the lowest score of the night while Glenwood, Sidney, Lo-Ma, Boyer Valley, SW Valley, Mount Ayr, SC East & SBL were also winners in KMAland girls golf on Tuesday.
View the full rundown from Tuesday below.
Treynor 202 Shenandoah 232
Medalist: Maddie Lewis, Treynor (45)
Runner-up: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (46)
Other Treynor scores: Andi Piitmann 53, Keely Smith 58, Grace Alff 65, Grace Abbott 73
Shenandoah scores: Morgan McGargill 55, Mya Hammons 57, Molli Finn & Amelia Mattes 60, Jocelyn Kirk 62, Keelee Razee 70
Sidney 222 Red Oak 244
Medalist: Avery Dowling, Sidney (46)
Runner-up: Addey Lydon, Red Oak (51)
Other Sidney scores: Ellie Ward 57, Ava Osborn 58, Sycily Baker-Hall 61, Jaimie Moyer 70, Matty Christiansen 71
Other Red Oak scores: Brynn Knaus 62, Lennon O’Neal 63, Steph Medina 68, Lexi Meier 69, Hannah Smith 73
Glenwood 220 Harlan 223
Medalist: Avery Joyce, Glenwood (51)
Runner-up: Faith Weber, Glenwood (52)
Other Glenwood scores: Sarra Leath, Glenwood 55, Alyssa Fauble 62, Jordin Acosta & Katy Plambeck 73
Harlan scores: Timber Svendsen 53, Kara Kenkel 55, Ella Freund 56, Macy Mueller 59, Tela Schwery 61
Carroll 204 Denison-Schleswig 220
Medalist: Erin Winker, Carroll (46)
Runner-up: Ashlee Danner, Carroll (47)
Denison-Schleswig scores: Tessa Petersen 50, Lizzy Ayala 52, Gracie Outhouse 58, Maggie Hennings 60, Lillian Schultz 65, Quinlan Bygness 77
Essex/Statnton NTS Griswold NTS
Medalist: Abby Burke, Essex/Stanton (53)
Runner-up: Linsey Keiser, Griswold (55)
Other Essex/Stanton scores: Allie Sandin 59, Hailee Barrett 64
Other Griswold scores: Joanna Reynolds 57, Reece Laverty 72
Logan-Magnolia 223 Woodbine NTS
Medalist: Karsten Bruns, Logan-Magnolia (55)
Runner-up: Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia (55)
Other Lo-Ma scores: McKenna Bucksbee 56, Kali Collins 57, Cara Ohl 58, Jazmyn Guritz 62
Boyer Valley 220 Tri-Center 233
Medalist: Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (48)
Runner-up: Natalie Ausdemore, Tri-Center (50)
Other Boyer Valley scores: Makenzie Dumbaugh 55, Jaci Petersen 56, Kylie Kepford 61, Zoey Soma 71
Other Tri-Center scores: Maddie Wood 59, Lydia Assman & Lilly Thomas 62, Kim Carlson 70
Southwest Valley 254 Bedford NTS Lamoni NTS
Medalist: Emma Shields, Lamoni (49)
Runner-up: Abby Martin, Lamoni (55)
Bedford scores: Kyle Kimpson & Kendra Sleep 62
Southwest Valley scores: Rebecca Wetzel 59, Miaya Fourez 60, Maggie Haer 65, Grace Bain 70
Other Lamoni score: Audrey Lloyd 62
Mount Ayr 247 East Union 253 Southeast Warren 292 Wayne 292 Martensdale-St. Marys NTS
Medalist: Emmalee Schafer, Mount Ayr (52)
Runner-up: Kaylin Lack, East Union (55)
Other Mount Ayr scores: Mallory Weehler 58, Linnie Barnes 60, Alana Doolittle 77
Other East Union scores: Sara Collins 63, Averie Eckels 65, Layla Lopez 70
Southeast Warren scores: Maddie Logue 71, Delane Erwin 72, Kate Logue 74, Ashlyn McIntyre 75
Wayne scores: Skylar O’Brien 66, Peyton Rhoades 70, Tara McCaslan 71, Riley Langloss 85
Martensdale-St. Marys score: Macy Steele 66
Central Decatur NTS Clarke N/A
Central Decatur scores: Ari Nopoulos 64, Courtney Olson 72
Sioux City East 217 LeMars 227 Abraham Lincoln 261
Medalist: Dani Hurt, LeMars (43)
Runner-up: Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East (48)
Other Sioux City East scores: Aubrey Koch 53, Maddy Barnes 55, Kayla Benson 61, Grace Smith 66, Ashlyn Draube 72
Other LeMars scores: Jada Plueger 58, Averie Morgan 59, Kenzie Pippett & Kelsey Feuerhelm 67, Kayla Kellen 69
Abraham Lincoln scores: Lauren Hansen 51, Sam Richard 64, Lily Knau 72, Reagan Haats 74, Addy Schmidt 76, Teagann Mailey 79
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 205 Sioux City West 245 Thomas Jefferson 298
Medalist: Cara Patrick, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (49)
Runner-up: Breanna Delagarza, Sioux City West (56)
Other SBL scores: Madison Hilts & Cora Eckhoff 49, Morgan Pack 58, Kelsi Skates 63, Hannah Criton 72
Other SC West scores: Jaycee Chase 55, Kennice Medena 63, Addie Fletcher 71
Thomas Jefferson scores: Chrisha Doss 59, Kiley Walton 76, Hannah Tilley 77, Makenzie Sivard 86