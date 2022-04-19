Treynor Cardinals

(KMAland) -- Treynor battled the weather to post the lowest score of the night while Glenwood, Sidney, Lo-Ma, Boyer Valley, SW Valley, Mount Ayr, SC East & SBL were also winners in KMAland girls golf on Tuesday.

View the full rundown from Tuesday below.

Treynor 202 Shenandoah 232 

Medalist: Maddie Lewis, Treynor (45)

Runner-up: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (46)

Other Treynor scores: Andi Piitmann 53, Keely Smith 58, Grace Alff 65, Grace Abbott 73

Shenandoah scores: Morgan McGargill 55, Mya Hammons 57, Molli Finn & Amelia Mattes 60, Jocelyn Kirk 62, Keelee Razee 70

Sidney 222 Red Oak 244 

Medalist: Avery Dowling, Sidney (46)

Runner-up: Addey Lydon, Red Oak (51)

Other Sidney scores: Ellie Ward 57, Ava Osborn 58, Sycily Baker-Hall 61, Jaimie Moyer 70, Matty Christiansen 71

Other Red Oak scores: Brynn Knaus 62, Lennon O’Neal 63, Steph Medina 68, Lexi Meier 69, Hannah Smith 73

Glenwood 220 Harlan 223 

Medalist: Avery Joyce, Glenwood (51)

Runner-up: Faith Weber, Glenwood (52)

Other Glenwood scores: Sarra Leath, Glenwood 55, Alyssa Fauble 62, Jordin Acosta & Katy Plambeck 73

Harlan scores: Timber Svendsen 53, Kara Kenkel 55, Ella Freund 56, Macy Mueller 59, Tela Schwery 61

Carroll 204 Denison-Schleswig 220 

Medalist: Erin Winker, Carroll (46)

Runner-up: Ashlee Danner, Carroll (47)

Denison-Schleswig scores: Tessa Petersen 50, Lizzy Ayala 52, Gracie Outhouse 58, Maggie Hennings 60, Lillian Schultz 65, Quinlan Bygness 77

Essex/Statnton NTS Griswold NTS

Medalist: Abby Burke, Essex/Stanton (53)

Runner-up: Linsey Keiser, Griswold (55)

Other Essex/Stanton scores: Allie Sandin 59, Hailee Barrett 64

Other Griswold scores: Joanna Reynolds 57, Reece Laverty 72

Logan-Magnolia 223 Woodbine NTS 

Medalist: Karsten Bruns, Logan-Magnolia (55)

Runner-up: Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia (55)

Other Lo-Ma scores: McKenna Bucksbee 56, Kali Collins 57, Cara Ohl 58, Jazmyn Guritz 62

Boyer Valley 220 Tri-Center 233 

Medalist: Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (48)

Runner-up: Natalie Ausdemore, Tri-Center (50)

Other Boyer Valley scores: Makenzie Dumbaugh 55, Jaci Petersen 56, Kylie Kepford 61, Zoey Soma 71

Other Tri-Center scores: Maddie Wood 59, Lydia Assman & Lilly Thomas 62, Kim Carlson 70

Southwest Valley 254 Bedford NTS Lamoni NTS 

Medalist: Emma Shields, Lamoni (49)

Runner-up: Abby Martin, Lamoni (55)

Bedford scores: Kyle Kimpson & Kendra Sleep 62

Southwest Valley scores: Rebecca Wetzel 59, Miaya Fourez 60, Maggie Haer 65, Grace Bain 70

Other Lamoni score: Audrey Lloyd 62

Mount Ayr 247 East Union 253 Southeast Warren 292 Wayne 292 Martensdale-St. Marys NTS 

Medalist: Emmalee Schafer, Mount Ayr (52)

Runner-up: Kaylin Lack, East Union (55)

Other Mount Ayr scores: Mallory Weehler 58, Linnie Barnes 60, Alana Doolittle 77

Other East Union scores: Sara Collins 63, Averie Eckels 65, Layla Lopez 70

Southeast Warren scores: Maddie Logue 71, Delane Erwin 72, Kate Logue 74, Ashlyn McIntyre 75

Wayne scores: Skylar O’Brien 66, Peyton Rhoades 70, Tara McCaslan 71, Riley Langloss 85

Martensdale-St. Marys score: Macy Steele 66

Central Decatur NTS Clarke N/A

Central Decatur scores: Ari Nopoulos 64, Courtney Olson 72

Sioux City East 217 LeMars 227 Abraham Lincoln 261 

Medalist: Dani Hurt, LeMars (43)

Runner-up: Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East (48)

Other Sioux City East scores: Aubrey Koch 53, Maddy Barnes 55, Kayla Benson 61, Grace Smith 66, Ashlyn Draube 72

Other LeMars scores: Jada Plueger 58, Averie Morgan 59, Kenzie Pippett & Kelsey Feuerhelm 67, Kayla Kellen 69

Abraham Lincoln scores: Lauren Hansen 51, Sam Richard 64, Lily Knau 72, Reagan Haats 74, Addy Schmidt 76, Teagann Mailey 79

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 205 Sioux City West 245 Thomas Jefferson 298 

Medalist: Cara Patrick, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (49)

Runner-up: Breanna Delagarza, Sioux City West (56)

Other SBL scores: Madison Hilts & Cora Eckhoff 49, Morgan Pack 58, Kelsi Skates 63, Hannah Criton 72

Other SC West scores: Jaycee Chase 55, Kennice Medena 63, Addie Fletcher 71

Thomas Jefferson scores: Chrisha Doss 59, Kiley Walton 76, Hannah Tilley 77, Makenzie Sivard 86

