(KMAland) -- Southwest Valley, Atlantic, Underwood, Hamburg and Martensdale-St. Marys were among the winners in KMAland girls golf Thursday.
Southwest Valley 216 Shenandoah 235 Creston NTS
Medalist: Mikaela Downing, Creston (47)
Runner-up: Becca Wetzel, Southwest Valley (53)
Other SWV Scores: Sidney Crill 53, Maggie Haer 55, Miaya Fourez 55, Grace Bain 61, Mackenzie Fast 62
Shenandoah Scores: Amelia Mattes 55, Ashlee Dinges 56, Molli Finn 61, Sydney Edwards 63, Taylor Henderson 68
Other Creston Scores: Averi Culbertson 57, Kylie Metheny 60
Atlantic 195 Clarinda 198
Medalist: Belle Berg, Atlantic (44)
Runner-up: Taylor Rasmussen, Clarinda (46)
Other Atlantic Scores: Lexi Noelck 50, Abby Smith 50, Abby Muller 51, Makenna Schroeder 54, Emma Rose 54
Other Clarinda Scores: Gianna Rock 48, Tatum Watkins 50, Kamryn McCoy 54, Ally Johnson 56, Jorja Brown 65
Lewis Central Tournament at Fox Run
Sidney won the team title behind an individual championship from Avery Dowling. Nick Stavas has the full story here.
Hamburg 231 Griswold NTS
Medalist: Joanna Reynolds, Griswold (48)
Runner-up: Linsey Keiser, Griswold (49)
Hamburg Scores: Hailee Barrett 51, Emma Barrett 56, Hilda Thompson 61, Gracee Thompson 63
Underwood 225 Missouri Valley 265
Medalist: Mary Stephens, Underwood (50) & Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (50)
Other Underwood Scores: Lydia Bracker 51, Kailynn Brecher 59, Amelia Lorenzen 65, Miranda Lorenzen 66, Julia Thomas 73
Other Missouri Valley Scores: Ava Hilts 57, Addy Vogel 75, Sam Prokupek 83
Martensdale-St. Marys 238 Wayne 262 Southeast Warren 291
Medalist: Kathryn Ballard, Martensdale-St. Marys (56)
Runner-up: Carly Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys (59) & Priscilla Palacios, Martensdale-St. Marys (59)
Other MSTM Scores: Abigail White 64, Carly Krogman 64
Wayne Scores: Claire Carpenter 61, Peyton Rhoades 61, Karlee Knust 65, Riley Langloss 75, Emily Black 79
Southeast Warren Scores: Jessica Lillig 61, Kate Logue 70, Lily Rowe 79, Teagan Wadle 81
Glidden-Ralston at Greene County
Medalist: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston (46)
Runner-up: Elizabeth Lloyd, Glidden-Ralston (51)