(KMAland) -- Treynor won the team title at the Lewis Central Invitational while Shenandoah won a tight triangular with Southwest Valley and Creston in KMAland girls golf action.
Shenandoah 207 Southwest Valley 215 Creston 221
Medalist: Morgan McGargill, Shenandoah (47)
Runner-up: Mya Hammons, Shenandoah (51)
Other Shenandoah scores: Amelia Mattes 52, Jocelyn Kirk 57
Atlantic 187 Clarinda 227
Medalist: Belle Berg, Atlantic 44
Runner-up: Lexi Noelck, Atlantic 47
Other Atlantic scores: Abby Smith 48, Abby Muller 48, Reagan Leonard 52, Nissa Molgaard 55
Lewis Central Invitational
Treynor posted a 384 to win the tournament. Brooklymn Currin carded an 83 to take first while Maddie Lewis was third with a 90 and Keely Smith posted a 96 to take fifth.
Sidney finished second with a 399, paced by Avery Dowling’s runner-up showing with an 83.
Glenwood and Lewis Central finished third and fourth, respectively.
Denison-Schleswig 212 Harlan 234
Medalist: Tessa Petersen, Denison-Schleswig (47)
Runner-up: Lizzy Ayala, Denison-Schleswig (49)
Other D-S scores: Maggie Hennings 56, Lillian Schultz 60, Bobbi Jepsen 65, Gracie Outhouse 78
Harlan scores: Timber Svendsen 49, Ella Freund 61, Kara Kenkel 61, Macy Mueller 63, Tela Schwery 71
Audubon 238 Missouri Valley 273
Medalist: Sienna Albertson, Audubon 50
Runner-up: Kali Irlmeier, Audubon 53
Other Audubon scores: Allison Elmquist 62, Kaci Anthofer 73
MV scores: Henley Arbaugh 57, Ava Hilts 61, Nikayla Fichter 74, Paige Russmann 81, Madison Lustgraaf 87, Addy Vogel 89
Logan-Magnolia 200 Tri-Center 233
Medalist: Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia (46)
Runner-up: Karsten Bruns, Logan-Magnolia (49)
Other Lo-Ma scores: Macanna Guritz 50, Cara Ohl 55, Mackenna Bucksbee 57, Jazmyn Guritz (60)
T-C scores: Morgan Lockman 54, Natalie Ausdemore 55, Lily Thomas 59, Lydia Assman 64, Kim Carlson 67, Maddie Wood 72
Wayne 261 Southeast Warren NTS Martensdale-St. Marys NTS, Melcher-Dallas NTS
Medalist: Addie Wadle, Melcher-Dallas (60)
Runner-up: Tara McCaslan, Wayne (61)
Other Wayne scores: Claire Carpenter 62, Peyton Rhoades 67, Skylar O’Brien 71, Karlee Knust 77, Riley Langloss 80
Other M-D scores: Kasyn Reed 63
SEW scores: Maddi Logue 66, Delanie Erwin 68, Kate Logue 70
MSTM: Macy Steele 63
Other Area Scores
MISSING: Nodaway Valley at Red Oak